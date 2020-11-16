Panasonic Introduces WhisperWarmDC™ High Performance Ventilation Fan/Heater Solution

The WhisperWarm DC ventilation fan/heater, with optional LED light, combines the power of a precision spot ventilation fan and a high-performing heater with grille design for even heat dispersion. With a built-in 1600 Watt Positive Temperature Coefficient heater, it provides greater heat transfer and safer operation. The adjustable grille with built-in diffuser and directional louvers produces higher output velocity for dispersing and directing warm air faster and wider.

Builders and remodelers can be confident in its easy installation capabilities with the Flex-Z Fast™ bracket, which enables fast and flexible set up. The built-in Pick-A-Flow Airflow Selector provides the unique ability to select the required airflow (50-80-110 CFM) with the simple flip of a switch. Different CFM levels of this ventilation system, offer the flexibility and assurance that one fan will satisfy a range of ventilation design requirements, even with a complicated duct run. The fan can also be used to comply with ASHRAE 62.2.

While other manufacturers' systems have set the industry standard for performance measurement at 0.1" and 0.25" w.g., WhisperWarm DC Fan/Heater sets precedence and is HVI-certified to overcome static pressure at the TrueFlow rating of 0.375" (HVI-certified TrueFlow ratings at 0.375" w.g. while in exhaust only mode). With this, builders, remodelers and homeowners alike can feel confident in this fan's high performance.

"At Panasonic, everything we do revolves around healthy indoor living for our customers," said Steve Hamlin, Vice President of Panasonic's IAQ division. "With winter coming, the new WhisperWarm DC prioritizes not only healthy living, but comfort as well."

For more information about the new WhisperWarm DC technology, visit WWarmDC.com. For more on healthy living and Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit whyiaqmatters.com.

