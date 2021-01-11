Panasonic Introduces Wireless Charging for Every Vehicle

Exclusive Detection Technology (Moving coil charge variant)

Synchronizes - Panasonic patent pending tracking technology targets one's device. The wireless charging coil moves into the optimum position to align with the mobile device's charging coil and quickly begins to charge wirelessly. In addition, this moving coil technology has better coupling capability vs. other wireless charging systems. (Note: devices must be wirelessly charging compatible)

Charging Performance Rivals Wired Systems (Moving coil charge variant)

Efficient Power Delivery - With 15W of charging power, Panasonic's wireless technology has one of the fastest charging times in the industry and rivals that of wired / tethered systems

Features:

Charging Performance – At 15W, one of the highest rates of charge in the industry for a wireless charging system

– At 15W, one of the highest rates of charge in the industry for a wireless charging system Detection Accuracy - Technology to more accurately align with your device (moving coil variant only)

- Technology to more accurately align with your device (moving coil variant only) Smart Alignment – Patent pending tracking technology as the moving coil will optimize position for charging (moving coil variant only)

– Patent pending tracking technology as the moving coil will optimize position for charging (moving coil variant only) Thermal Management - Better thermal trajectory range across longer periods of charging time vs. other systems (moving coil variant only)

- Better thermal trajectory range across longer periods of charging time vs. other systems (moving coil variant only) NFC BT / Wi-Fi Connected - While device is charging, the ability to make/ receive a phone call and app use continue run as normal (both static / moving coil variants)

- While device is charging, the ability to make/ receive a phone call and app use continue run as normal (both static / moving coil variants) Charge Standard To follow Qi 1.3 charging standard (both static / moving coil variants)

This unique charging technology proves to be convenient, efficient, and much needed technology that integrates with any in-vehicle platform. For more information on Panasonic Automotive solutions, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/automotive-solutions

Visit the Panasonic CES 2021 Experience at na.panasonic.com/ces.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

