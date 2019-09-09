Panasonic Launches ClearConnect™ To Help Restaurants and Retailers Improve Customer Journey, Profitability

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a revolutionary new way for quick service restaurant (QSR) operators and retailers to achieve their Digital Transformation goals – Panasonic's new ClearConnectTM. Panasonic's comprehensive, integrated, yet modular solution portfolio provides a one-stop-shop for the end-to-end software, hardware and services that operators need to dramatically improve both profitability and customer satisfaction. ClearConnect™ also puts the operators in control of how they buy, with a new 'as-a-service' model that enables customers to get up-and-running with the latest solutions for a low monthly fee.

Panasonic Corporation of North America announced the launch of ClearConnect™ at FSTEC 2019, where it demonstrated its proven, best-in-class technology. Working closely with customers, Panasonic is set to redefine industry standards through a comprehensive approach that covers every aspect of food and retail service operations, from kiosks, to point-of-sale (POS), drive-thru, back office, and 24/7 service and support.

ClearConnect™ Features Kiosk Tech Which Can Boost Checks by Up to 40 Percent

From Panasonic, the leading provider of kiosks to the QSR industry, with over 11,000 deployed, comes a game-changing 'Kiosk-as-a-Service' offering to address the growing demand for self-service kiosks in the industry. The benefits of kiosks are proven and widely-known – they put the consumer in control of the ordering process, increase average order size by 20-40%, and free employees to perform higher-value work.

"Through helping our partners achieve operational success for over thirty years we also recognized a demand for integration in the industry," said M. Faisal Pandit, president, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. "Operators want easy, end-to-end management of hardware and software, so we designed ClearConnect to do just that and improve restaurant and retailers' efficiencies—driving revenue, while increasing customer engagement."

The ClearConnect™ ecosystem offers affordable, scalable solutions that can be customized to fit operational needs, from standard small to medium-sized operations to multi-location deployment. Additional highlights of the platform include:

Turnkey kiosk solutions with the latest hardware and software

POS state-of-the-art hardware, including traditional and mobile options, paired with iQtouch software

World-class suite of drive-thru technology, including Attune Restaurant Communication System, Delphi outdoor displays and peripherals and the innovate iQtimer optimization system

Clearview software that helps maximize profit by reducing food and labor costs while reinforcing best practices across an enterprise

With 'Kiosk-as-a-Service,' operators now have the option to package everything they need for a successful kiosk program – hardware, software, installation, integration, and after-sale service – into a single monthly fee, avoiding the capital expenditure associated with traditional kiosk purchases.

"Our goal is to help our partners streamline business operations while creating a unique immersive experience for customers," said Eric Symon, director of sales and services, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. "Leveraging our food and retail technology expertise, we're able to remove the friction out of the customer journey by providing seamless, convenient, personalized solutions."



