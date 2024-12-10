Panasonic Launches its Most Versatile and Efficient Single-Family ERV Series with BalancedHome™

Expanding Panasonic's industry-leading technology to more single-family homes, providing professionals with more power and choice to improve home indoor air quality

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, a leading provider of ventilation and healthy indoor living solutions to the building industry, today announced the launch of its BalancedHome Elite and Elite Plus Series of Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV). Available in top and side port configurations and compliant with major building codes, the new BalancedHome series ERVs are versatile and efficient, giving builders the flexibility to choose between eight different models with four different CFM levels.

"Panasonic has consistently delivered exceptional energy recovery ventilators that meet the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship," said Scott Kirkendall, Director, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Business Unit, Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "With this new line, we're proud to offer professionals a solution specifically designed for single-family homes that offers outstanding efficiency, customizable installation and more options for achieving better indoor air quality."

Equipped with Panasonic's state-of-the-art SmartFlow™ technology, each new ERV is designed to perform as rated, with the new series boasting outstanding performance and efficiency. The Elite Plus models earn an 82 percent SRE rating, adjusting automatically to static pressure to provide balanced ventilation to improve indoor air quality in a cost-efficient manner and complies with the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) requirements.

"This full series of ERV solutions gives builders, contractors and HVAC professionals more choices in making better indoor air quality simple and accessible for homeowners." said Leon Van Oostendee, Group Manager, Sales Indoor Air Quality IAQ Division, Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "The BalancedHome energy recovery ventilators have been engineered for top performance in any climate zone, while also setting a new standard for versatility, installation flexibility and as-rated performance to fit almost any project."

Professionals seeking the best install experience and real-world performance will find feature rich options in the BalancedHome family including:

Speed: Choose from models at desired CFM levels ranging between 30-160 cubic feet per minute (CFM).

Choose from models at desired CFM levels ranging between 30-160 cubic feet per minute (CFM). Sensible Recovery Efficiency: With an 82% Sensible Recovery Efficiency rate, the BalancedHome Elite 160 models – FV-16VEC1T / FV-16VEC1S provide powerful performance levels.

With an 82% Sensible Recovery Efficiency rate, the BalancedHome Elite 160 models – FV-16VEC1T / FV-16VEC1S provide powerful performance levels. Mounting Options: Ceiling and wall mounting options are available for easier installation flexibility.

Ceiling and wall mounting options are available for easier installation flexibility. Compliance: Units include built-in ASHRAE 62.2 timing function for code compliance. ERVs can be used in compliance with ASHRAE 62.2, ENERGY STAR®*, Indoor airPLUS, California Title-24, and 2021 Washington State Residential Energy Code.

Units include built-in ASHRAE 62.2 timing function for code compliance. ERVs can be used in compliance with ASHRAE 62.2, ENERGY STAR®*, Indoor airPLUS, California Title-24, and 2021 Washington State Residential Energy Code. Touch Screen LED Wall Control: The optional wall control provides homeowners with system status, as well as ventilation.

The optional wall control provides homeowners with system status, as well as ventilation. WiFi Module: An optional smart Wi-Fi module allows users to monitor and operate the ERV remotely and can work together with WhisperGreen(R) Select models for an optimal balanced system.

An optional smart Wi-Fi module allows users to monitor and operate the ERV remotely and can work together with WhisperGreen(R) Select models for an optimal balanced system. Fault Indicator Display (FID): complies with Fault Indicator Display (FID) requirements.

complies with Fault Indicator Display (FID) requirements. Power Supply: Each BalancedHome ERV model comes with a standard power cord and hardwire adaptor included.

For more information on the BalancedHome Series ERVs, visit: BalancedHome ERVs | Panasonic North America - United States



For more information about Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit: https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/

* This product meets strict energy efficiency guidelines set by Natural Resources Canada and is ENERGY STAR® certified for the Canadian market only. There are no ENERGY STAR ratings for Energy Recovery Ventilators in the US market.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us.

