Panasonic Launches LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm f/2.8 and 16-35mm f/4 Lenses; More Info at B&H

Key Features

L-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

Three ED Elements, Two UED Elements

One Aspherical Element

The Panasonic 70-200mm f/2.8, beloved lens specs for portrait, sports, and wildlife photographers, is a welcome addition to the S-series of professional glass. Incorporating 22 elements arranged in 17 groups, two Ultra Extra-low Dispersion (UED) lenses, three Extra-low Dispersion (ED) lenses, and an aspherical lens, it reduces aberration and distortion to produce faithful imagery. Focus is sharp with smooth transitions out of focus and pleasing bokeh. A focus clutch mechanism makes switching from auto to manual focusing easy and quick.

Panasonic Lumix S PRO 16-35mm f/4 Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1513256-REG/panasonic_s_r1635_lumix_s_pro_16_35mm.html

L-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22

Three Aspherical Elements

One ED Element, One UHR Element

The lens's internal Optical Image Stabilizer (O.I.S) complements Panasonic camera's Body I/S and 5-axis Dual I.S, providing up to seven stops of stabilization for handheld and low shutter speed shooting. Finally, video shooters will appreciate Panasonic's efforts to reduce focus breathing in this lens as well as its rugged, dust- and splash-resistant design that can handle operating down to 10 degrees below zero.

Landscape, architecture, and street photographers will want to have a look at the 16-35mm f/4 which balances image quality with portability. Despite its compact size, it consists of 12 elements in 9 groups, three aspherical lenses, one ED and an Ultra-High Refractive Index (UHR), ensuring accurate image capture. Additionally, its double-magnet linear motor is capable of 480 fps for fast, accurate autofocusing. Like the 70-200, it includes a focus clutch for switching from auto to manual focusing modes as well as suppresses focus breathing for video work. Finally, it is dust and splash resistant and can work down to 10 degrees below zero.

Learn More Panasonic Adds 70-200mm f/2.8 and 16-35mm f/4 Lenses to LUMIX S Series

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/panasonic-adds-70-200mm-f28-and-16-35mm-f4-lenses-to-lumix-s-series

Panasonic Updates: 2 New Lumix S Pro Lenses and Firmware Updates | First Look https://youtu.be/GlBQBPMOHAo

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

http://www.bhphotovideo.com

