Panasonic Launches New EcoVent® Fan with LED Lighting - Elevating Ventilation Standards for High-Performance New Builds

ENERGY STAR® certified fan combines quiet operation, flexible airflow control, and integrated LED lighting to provide cleaner, more comfortable indoor living.

NEWARK, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Eco Systems North America, a leading provider of ventilation and energy efficient air quality solutions, today announced the launch of the EcoVent® fan with LED lighting, Panasonic's newest ENERGY STAR® certified ventilation fan engineered to improves indoor air quality by reducing humidity, mold, and pollutants in high-performance new builds, including single family and manufactured housing.

Panasonic EcoVent with LED light

Featuring 70 and 90 CFM speed options, the easy-to-install EcoVent® fan with LED offers builders, contractors and homeowners a compact, energy-efficient solution for moisture-prone spaces including bathrooms, laundry rooms, sunrooms, and basements. Built with Panasonic's signature ventilation technology, the EcoVent® fan with LED delivers superior airflow and quiet operation while maintaining low energy consumption to support environmental goals and reduce operating costs. Its high-quality design helps prevent overheating and motor failure, minimizing callbacks, and ensuring long-term reliability.

"Indoor air quality has become a priority for builders and consumers, and higher quality ventilation shouldn't come at the cost of noise or difficult installation," said Leon Van Oostende, Group Sales Manager, Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "The EcoVent® fan with LED offers builders and homeowners a straightforward solution that performs reliably, protects air quality and enhances everyday comfort."

Key features and benefits of the EcoVent® fan with LED includes:

Integrated LED Lighting: 10-watt, 3000K warm white LED chip panel delivers more than 800 lumens with an average life rating of 50,000 hours; optional nightlight uses less than one watt.





10-watt, 3000K warm white LED chip panel delivers more than 800 lumens with an average life rating of 50,000 hours; optional nightlight uses less than one watt. Customizable Airflow: Pick-A-Flow technology enables selection of two-speed 70 or 90 CFM to match ventilation to room size and ventilation needs.





Pick-A-Flow technology enables selection of two-speed 70 or 90 CFM to match ventilation to room size and ventilation needs. Flexible Installation: Ceiling or wall mount with included junction box, 4-inch duct adapter, and complete hardware kit.





Ceiling or wall mount with included junction box, 4-inch duct adapter, and complete hardware kit. Ultra-Quiet Operation: Sound levels of less than 0.8 sones at 70 CFM and 1.5 sones at 90 CFM for added comfort.





Sound levels of less than 0.8 sones at 70 CFM and 1.5 sones at 90 CFM for added comfort. Compact Design: 4.75-inch housing depth with pre-attached junction box and 4-inch duct adapter for easier installation.





4.75-inch housing depth with pre-attached junction box and 4-inch duct adapter for easier installation. Built to Meet Rigorous Standards: UL Listed for installation directly above a tub or shower, ENERGY STAR® certified, HVI rated, and ASHRAE 62.2 compliant.





UL Listed for installation directly above a tub or shower, ENERGY STAR® certified, HVI rated, and ASHRAE 62.2 compliant. Backed by 3-year warranty: All parts are covered from original date of purchase with receipt.

The new EcoVent® fan with LED reflects Panasonic's commitment to developing solutions that help builders and HVAC professionals deliver healthier homes that meet modern energy efficiency standards.

For more information on the EcoVent® models visit: https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/ecovent-led-fan

For more information about Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit: https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ–based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leader in B2B technology solutions and industrial components that power a smarter, more sustainable world, along with consumer technologies that elevate everyday life and wellbeing. As the primary regional subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Osaka, Japan), the company is advancing human–centric AI, green energy solutions and next–generation manufacturing technologies. Guided by its founding mission to contribute to the progress of society, Panasonic continues to invest deeply in research and development to deliver next–generation solutions across key industries including energy, mobility, avionics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also advancing toward its goal of achieving net–zero emissions across global operations by 2030. For more information on the company's innovations and its vision for the future, visit na.panasonic.com.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America