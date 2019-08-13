Panasonic Launches New Precision High Torque Assembly Tools with Two-Way Communication

Panasonic's new High Torque 2-Way Series tools share real-time fastening data to the qualifier with modifiable settings in torque stage, flush detection point, and cross-thread/rehit detection. The EYFNA1JRT , EYFNA1CRT , EYFNA1PRT, and EYFPA1JRT are compatible with EYFR03 and EYFR04 qualifiers that have parameter, group and job modes to better streamline manufacturing processes. For ease of use, 2-Way Tools OK/NOK light blinks to notify operator of the next active tool in the sequence.

Additional operability includes:

Rundown error detection

Variable/single speed control

Maintenance interval

Auto battery shut-down

The High Torque 2-Way Series offers high efficiency, cordless battery-powered design for freedom of movement and long-life emissions-free operation.

"This latest two-way communication upgrade to our High Torque series enables greater flexibility and control of the fastening processes from 70 – 650 Nm with no torque reaction and continues Panasonic's long tradition of keeping customer's needs at the core of our innovation," said John Olson, Panasonic Assembly Tools Group Manager.

Panasonic High Torque tools are available in a variety of drive systems to deliver versatility in manufacturing applications from automobiles, heavy equipment, off-road vehicles, general industry and agriculture/construction equipment. High Torque tools are compatible with 18V and 21.6V ultra long-life Panasonic Li-ion batteries, from the manufacturer that powers the world's most advanced electric cars.

Additional information about High Torque 2-Way Communication assembly tools can be found at na.panasonic.com/us/assemblytools.

