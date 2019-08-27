Panasonic Launches Renewed LEICA DG 25mm* Fixed Focal Length Lens for the Micro Four Thirds System

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announced today it has renewed its LEICA DG fixed focal length lens based on the Micro Four Thirds system standard. In addition to the large F1.4 aperture, the new LEICA DG SUMMILUX 25mm / F1.4 II ASPH. (H-XA025) features splash- and dust-resistant* construction for heavy field use and is compatible with max. 240 fps sensor drive for high-speed AF.

Despite its large aperture, the LEICA DG SUMMILUX 25mm / F1.4 II ASPH. features stunningly high resolution and a descriptive performance in all areas of the image, while supporting versatile use with its 50mm (35mm camera equivalent) focal length. In addition, the renewed lens provides smooth defocus for a beautiful bokeh effect that creates even more stunning pictures.

The lens system, comprised of nine elements in seven groups, uses two aspherical lenses and one UHR (Ultra High Refractive) index lens. The UHR index lens and glass mold aspherical lenses achieve uniform description from the center to the corners of the image, while Panasonic Nano Surface Coating on the lens minimizes ghosts and flare.

Incorporating an inner focus drive system and stepping motor, the new LEICA DG SUMMILUX 25mm / F1.4 II ASPH. is capable of smooth, silent operation and works with the camera's high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system for both photo and video recording. It is also compatible with the sensor drive at max. 240 fps to take maximum advantage of cameras with high-speed AF.

Realizing the potential of a large-aperture lens in a compact, lightweight profile, the new rugged-design LEICA DG SUMMILUX 25mm / F1.4 II ASPH. achieves both high picture quality and mobility, and takes advantage of the latest LUMIX G Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Cameras. Having passed rigorous standards to be certified with the world-renowned LEICA name, exceptionally high image quality is guaranteed.

The LEICA DG SUMMILUX 25mm lens will be available in October for $699.99.

*Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

*Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

•Leica is a registered trademark of Leica Microsystems IR GmbH.

