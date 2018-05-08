Panasonic Launches "The Store of the Future" Showcase with Plug and Play

"Over the last six years, Plug and Play has played a pivotal role in Panasonic's relationship with the Silicon Valley community," says Norihiro Kondo, Director of New Business Development at Panasonic. "Building on this great foundation, we feel that this Strategic Partnership will allow for us to engage the ecosystem in even more diverse and interesting ways and are very excited to see what we can create together."

Plug and Play launched its first accelerator program in 2013 focused on Brand & Retail. A few months after the launch, Panasonic joined as the first Anchor Partner. Since then, Plug and Play has launched 14 other programs in Silicon Valley, expanded to over 220 corporate partners, and grown to over 20 locations worldwide. Throughout the past six years, Panasonic has engaged with many Plug and Play startups through pilots, co-development, investment, mentorship and more and was given Plug and Play's first ever Corporate Innovation Award in 2017 due to their extensive participation.

"2018 marks an exciting new chapter in our relationship with Panasonic," says Michael Olmstead, CRO of Plug and Play. "As our first cross-vertical Strategic Partner, Panasonic is leading the way for corporate innovation. They have not only been a valuable partner to Plug and Play, but have become a resource to our entire corporate and startup ecosystem."

While the initial launch of The Panasonic x Plug and Play Showcase focuses on retail, the space will rotate to new themes to touch different areas of industry and technology. The mission is to bring to life corporate and startup collaboration to help the broader community reimagine potential innovation in their industry.

Corporations looking to implement new technology in their business and find solutions to their industry's toughest problems, Plug and Play is here to help. Apply today: pnptc.com/join

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, LendingClub, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

About Panasonic

Panasonic has put forward the brand slogan "A Better Life, A Better World" to embody its founding management philosophy "to contribute to the progress and development of society through its business activities." Guided by this slogan, the Company is endeavoring to offer "A Better Life, A Better World" to each and every customer around the world across its four core business areas: Consumer Electronics, Housing, Automotive, and B2B.

Media Contacts

Panasonic

Nina Baron

Nina.Baron@ext.us.panasonic.com

Plug and Play

Allison Romero

allison@pnptc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-launches-the-store-of-the-future-showcase-with-plug-and-play-300644576.html

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://plugandplaytechcenter.com

