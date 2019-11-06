Panasonic Launches Two New L-Mount Interchangeable Lenses for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera

The LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F2.8 O.I.S. (S-E70200) is a large-aperture telephoto zoom lens that boasts high descriptive performance across the entire zoom range. The LUMIX S PRO 16-35mm F4 (S-R1635) is a versatile wide zoom lens that provides high resolution images and a beautiful bokeh despite its compact, light-weight profile. Both high-performing LUMIX S PRO lenses achieve LEICA's stringent standards.

LUMIX S PRO/S Lens Lineup as of November 2019

LUMIX S PRO 50mm F1.4 (S-X50) [NEW] LUMIX S PRO 16-35mm F4 (S-R1635) LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 (S-E2470) LUMIX S 24-105mm F4 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R24105) [NEW] LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F2.8 O.I.S. (S-E70200) LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F4 O.I.S. (S-R70200)

In addition to Panasonic's existing portfolio of first-class lenses for the LUMIX S series family of cameras, the company is committed to designing and developing 11 or more lenses with the emphasis on the "LUMIX S PRO" class by March 2021. Currently, more than 46 interchangeable L-Mount lenses are available or will be available from Panasonic, Leica Camera AG and Sigma, opening up a virtually limitless spectrum of new creative possibilities.

LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F2.8 O.I.S. (S-E70200)

Designed and developed for professional field shooting, the LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F2.8 O.I.S. (S-E70200) uses 2 UED (Ultra Extra-low Dispersion) lenses, 3 ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses and optimum alignment comprising 22 elements in 17 groups, effectively suppressing both axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. Astigmatism is also corrected with an aspherical lens, achieving high resolving performance. Adoption of a double focus system suppresses fluctuation of aberration even at close distances, which results in high descriptive performance from the center to the corners over the entire zoom range despite its large aperture.

Covering from 70mm to 200mm, the use of a Teleconverter allows a maximum 280mm (1.4x, with DMW-STC14) and 400mm (2x, with DMW-STC20) super telephoto shooting*1, with maximum 480 fps focus control for high-speed, high-precision auto focus. The O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) in the lens complies with the camera's Body I.S. and the 5-Axis Dual I.S. 2*2 makes it possible to use a 7-stop slower shutter speed*3. Adoption of a focus clutch mechanism enables instant AF/MF switching and accurate manual focusing.

The constant F2.8 large aperture provides smooth defocus gradation from the focus peak to the neighboring area of the image to achieve a beautiful bokeh effect as well as a rich perspective. The LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F2.8 O.I.S. also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem in all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography.

The rugged, dust/splash-resistant*4 design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero for high mobility. The filter size is 82 mm, with an 11-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

LUMIX S PRO 16-35mm F4 (S-R1635)

The LUMIX S PRO 16-35mm F4 (S-R1635) is a versatile wide zoom lens boasts high descriptive performance in both photo shooting and video recording.

Comprising 12 elements in 9 groups, the use of 3 aspherical lenses, an ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lens and a UHR (Ultra-High Refractive Index) lens and the optimum alignment achieves high MTF performance despite its compact size and light weight. It boasts stunningly high resolution toward the corners even at wide open as well as a beautiful bokeh, suppressing double line bokeh and vignetting.

A double-magnet linear motor is integrated for the AF actuator, featuring high power despite its small size, achieving a maximum 480 fps high-speed sensor drive. This realizes fast, high-precision AF to ensure that photo opportunities are never missed. Like the 70-200mm F2.8 O.I.S. (S-E70200), the 16-35mm F4 (S-R1635) adopts a focus clutch mechanism, enabling instant AF/MF switching and accurate manual focusing, as well as excels in video recording performance thanks to a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing.

It is also rugged dust/splash-resistant*4, withstanding harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero for high mobility. The filter size is 77 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

Both lenses will be at retail in January. The LUMIX S PRO 16-35mm F4 will available for $1,499 and the LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F2.8 is $2,599.

*1 Use of the tele converter reduces the effective aperture by one f/stop (DMW-STC14) or two f/stops DMW-STC20)

*2 5-Axis Dual I.S. 2 can be used with the camera LUMIX S1R, S1 and S1H, as of November 6, 2019.

*3 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=200mm, when LUMIX S1R/S1/S1H is used.]

*4 Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

