Panasonic Launches Wireless Bluetooth™ Headphones For Entertainment Lovers

The RP-HD305B On-Ear Wireless Headphones equipped with Qualcomm® aptX™ Low Latency, high-resolution audio with wired connection, selectable sound modes, and a 40-mm driver unit offer a high-presence entertainment experience for every user.

The Qualcomm® aptX™ Low Latency codec technology eliminates lags between images and sounds to a level undetectable by the human ear (32-40 ms), providing the ultimate video game experience by syncing visual and sound transmission.

Three selectable sound modes on the RP-HD305B give users the ability to match content and sound perfectly. For music and video with dynamic bass sound, the Bass Enhancer raises the low frequency range for an immersive listening experience. Clear Voice raises the low frequency range that is close to a person's voice while maintaining the bass impact, making movie dialogues easier to hear. The Default mode turns the equalizer off while sustaining a well-balanced sound even when the sound pressure is raised.

Designed for Long-Term Comfort

Panasonic's RP-HD305B On-Ear Wireless headphones feature a 218g lightweight, stress-free, ergonomic design with an updated headband, housing range and ear pad design.

Panasonic has redesigned the housing movement providing 25 degrees of range per side to fit any person's head. The housing shape features an improved front-to-back depth, 3mm in the front and 4mm in the back, that gently holds the ears in a slim design. The ear pads uniformly contact the entire periphery of the ear to apply ideal side pressure giving the user comfort for long-term listening.

Listening on the User's Terms

Features like Bluetooth® compatibility or wired connection, 24-hour battery life, 15-min quick charge and built-in microphone allows RP-HD305B users to listen any time, anywhere.

The Panasonic RP-HD305B headphones are available now on Amazon for $179.99 SRP.

