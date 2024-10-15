Panasonic Logiscend Demonstrates Cutting-Edge IIoT and Asset Tracking Solutions at IoT Expo

Highlighting Success in the Automotive Industry

Building on a successful collaboration with a leading automotive manufacturer based in the southeastern United States, Panasonic's Logiscend demonstrated how the integration of IIoT and tracking technologies can streamline production processes, minimize errors, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Key Features and Benefits Displayed:

Enhanced Visibility and Accuracy: Logiscend's IIoT devices offered real-time tracking of materials, ensuring precise location monitoring and reducing instances of misplaced components; the system supports an array of tagging solutions including simple low-cost RFID tags to high end Bluetooth view tags with dynamic displays.





Improved Production Flow: The seamless integration of Logiscend's technology into existing production lines showcased how automotive manufacturers can effortlessly adopt these advancements to streamline operations.





Scalable Solutions for the Automotive Industry: The IoT Expo demonstration underscored the system's adaptability and scalability, designed to meet the evolving demands of the automotive sector.





The IoT Expo demonstration underscored the system's adaptability and scalability, designed to meet the evolving demands of the automotive sector. Integration: Designed with a restful API interface, Logiscend integrates with virtually any existing MES or ERP system.

Panasonic Logiscend

Panasonic Logiscend is an innovative material flow management platform, that leverages the power of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices to optimize asset tracking and production processes. Designed to enhance visibility, accuracy, and efficiency in manufacturing operations, Logiscend seamlessly integrates into existing systems, providing real-time tracking and data insights. With scalable solutions tailored for the automotive industry and beyond, Panasonic Logiscend empowers manufacturers to streamline their workflows, reduce errors, and achieve greater operational excellence. Learn more about the Logiscend platform at Logiscend.panasonic.com.

