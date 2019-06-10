Panasonic Previews World's Smallest 50,000 Lumens 4K+ Projector at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America announced today its preview of the world's smallest[1] 50,000 lumens 3-Chip DLP® SOLID SHINE projector with True 4K+ resolution, the PT-RQ50K, at InfoComm. Displayed and demonstrated in Booth #1300, the PT-RQ50K is designed to create engaging and immersive experiences across live events and themed entertainment.

"Creating memorable experiences was a key focus area for us when designing the PT-RQ50K projector. It needed to deliver outstanding brightness and image quality to allow customers in the entertainment space to push the limits of experience-oriented projection," said John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, Panasonic Systems Solutions Company of North America. "We've set a new benchmark in projection technology with the introduction of the PT-RQ50K projector and we're excited to premiere it at InfoComm."

Combining native 4K resolution at 50,000 lumens of brightness with separate red and blue SOLID SHINE laser-phosphor technology, the PT-RQ50K projector delivers vibrant, pure and powerful color reproduction, providing eye-catching visuals for a truly immersive audience experience. Its compact all-in-one body brings significant workflow advantages with simplified transport and installation, which is especially important when working under time constraints. A single PT-RQ50K offers incomparable potential as multiple lower brightness projectors, eliminating the need to stack projectors.

Reliability is further enhanced with dual solid-state drives, backup video inputs, while the projector's hermetically sealed optics and filter-less design contribute to up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free projection, even in severe and challenging situations.

As the Official Projection Technology of the Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort, Panasonic will be showcasing featured clips of select Disney attractions and experiences, including Frozen Ever After and Na'vi River Journey, which use the PT-RQ50K 4K+ projector, and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which uses the EQ1 4K professional display, during InfoComm 2019.

The PT-RQ50K 3-Chip DLP® SOLID SHINE 4K+ Laser Projector is set for release in December 2019. For more information and to see the RQ50K in action, visit Panasonic at Booth #1300 from June 12-14, or learn more about Panasonic Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

[1] For laser-phosphor projectors in the single-body 50,000 lumens class or higher, as of February 2019

DLP™ is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

