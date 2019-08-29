Panasonic Projection Technology Helps Disney Bring Inter-Galactic Adventures to Life at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America today announced that Disney leveraged its leading projection technology in the development of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the newest themed land at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida and Disneyland® Resort in California. As the Official Projection Technology of the Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort, Panasonic's technology supports Disney's ground-breaking new land, which allows guests to live their own Star Wars story like never before in a galaxy far, far away.

"From the initial stages of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge's development, Disney set out to completely immerse guests in the world of Star Wars," said John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, Panasonic Systems Solutions Company of North America. "Our collaboration helped Disney bring the incredible attraction Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run to life, so that guests can experience the universe of Star Wars in a whole new way."

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - the largest and most technologically-advanced project Disney has ever undertaken - invites guests to the remote planet of Batuu, where they can live their very own Star Wars adventures as they enjoy local food and beverages, build their own lightsaber in Savi's Workshop, or even take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy. Panasonic's projectors with advanced image processing and lens solutions were important assets for Disney Imagineers as they designed and realized Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

"With Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, we are inviting our guests on an adventure that they've only ever imagined before," said Paul Bailey, Principal Show Systems Engineer, Walt Disney Imagineering. "Working with Panasonic helped us reach new technological heights for this amazing attraction."

For more than 20 years, Panasonic has collaborated with Disney as it has pushed the boundaries of storytelling and innovation. In addition to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Panasonic's projection technology has been featured in attractions and experiences such as Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros and Frozen Ever After, a wintery voyage to Arendelle aboard an ancient Nordic vessel, at Epcot; Haunted Mansion and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park; Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland Park; and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure Park.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is now open to the public at Disneyland® Resort in California and at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida.

To learn more about Panasonic Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions .

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us .

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

Connect with Panasonic Professional Imaging & Visual Systems:

LinkedIn

Connect with Panasonic North America:

Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of Disney into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 52 resorts in the United States, Europe, and Asia with approximately 160,000 cast members; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more to be completed in 2021, 2022, and 2023; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawai'i; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; the world's largest children's print publisher; the world's largest games licensor across all platforms; more than 200 Disney store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships, and consumer products—including books, games, and merchandise.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

