Panasonic Promotes Elite and Premium Solar Installers in California, Florida, New Mexico and Texas

­­­NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announced today the promotion of three new Elite and four new Premium level solar installers, expanding the number of homeowners who will gain access to the benefits of Panasonic's renewable energy solutions portfolio.

The newly promoted Premium installers in Albuquerque, Naples, Poway and Van Nuys will now enjoy the benefits of Panasonic's Premium Installer tier, including exclusive access to qualified sales leads, a library of cooperative marketing assets, training programs and a robust Installer Portal. The new Elite Installers in Orlando, Las Cruces and Austin will gain all the benefits of Premium Installer level as well as first access to new products and rebates, preferred access to product availability and premier pricing. Homeowners who purchase from a member of the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program benefit from working with some of the industry's highest-performing installers and can take advantage of the Panasonic AllGuard and TripleGuard warranties, which cover Panasonic solar panel systems for performance, product, parts, and labor for 25 years.

"Consumer interest in solar and storage continues to climb, with more homeowners making greater investments in their overall resiliency and sustainability. With so many homeowners spending a majority of their time at home over the past 18 months, we're seeing an uptick in those turning to solar for the most eco-friendly energy solution," said David Lopez, National Sales Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "We're proud to offer top-notch solar solutions to installers across our Residential Installer Program and enable them to best support homeowners in their solar and storage adoption journey."

Since its introduction in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program has been providing exclusive benefits and business opportunities to Authorized, Premium and Elite tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications and maintain Panasonic's high standard of excellence.

"The expansion of the Residential Installer Program allows even more homeowners the ability to purchase high quality solar energy solutions, such as the new EverVolt solar modules and acclaimed EverVolt Home Battery Storage system, from a trusted brand with over a century of proven staying power," said Yessica Castillo, National Marketing Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "We are excited to bring solar energy solutions to more homeowners in new areas across the U.S. through our network of installers."

