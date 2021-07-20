Panasonic Promotes Installers, Bringing the Company's Solar Energy Solutions to New Markets

­­­NEWARK, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announced today the promotion of one new Premium and two new Elite level installers, providing more homeowners across the country with immediate access to the Panasonic energy solutions portfolio.

Elite Installers

Solar SME, Inc., Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Western Solar, Inc., Bellingham, Wash.

Premium Installer

Northwest Renewables, Spokane, Wash.

As members of the Elite tier of Panasonic's top-notch Residential Installer Program, Solar SME, Inc. and Western Solar, Inc. will enjoy benefits such as priority access to new products and rebates, as well as preferred access to product availability and highly competitive pricing.

Homeowners in Spokane, Wash. will now benefit from Northwest Renewables' promotion to the Premium tier of the program. Northwest Renewables will now have access to qualified sales leads, a library of cooperative marketing assets, training programs, and a robust installer portal that are available only to members of the Residential Installer Program.

"By expanding our Elite and Premium Installer network in three markets, we are providing more homeowners with quality solar and storage solutions to meet their energy needs," said David Lopez, National Sales Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "Homeowners who purchase energy solutions, such as the new EverVolt modules and acclaimed EverVolt Home Batteries, through a member of our installer network, not only receive exclusive benefits, but also enjoy peace of mind that only comes with warranties backed by a company with a century of proven staying power."

Introduced in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications including Panasonic's high standard of excellence. In addition to business-supporting perks, members of these tiers are able to pass on to consumers the benefits they receive, such as special pricing and preferred access to in-demand and new products.

"Consumers are seeking and adopting solar energy at an unprecedented pace," said Yessica Castillo, National Marketing Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "We look forward to working with our newest Premium and Elite installers to bring solar energy solutions to homeowners across the country."

For more information for installers, visit: na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

