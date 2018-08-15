Panasonic, Qualcomm and Ford Demo the First Real-World Application of C-V2X in Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America, Colorado Department of Transportation, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) unveiled the first real-world application of C-V2X technology connecting the vehicle, the roadways and a regional traffic management center yesterday in Denver, demonstrating a new level of data-driven situational awareness that will achieve a dramatic improvement of safety on the road.