Panasonic Recognizes Crestron with Award for Commitment to Next-Gen Manufacturing

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America honored Crestron Electronics, a global leader in advanced workplace and smart home technology, for its commitment to next-gen manufacturing. The award recognizes Crestron, a longstanding customer of Panasonic, for its latest achievement of building a factory of the future.

"Crestron is a global leader in workplace technology, from office automation to solutions for seamless communications," said M. Faisal Pandit, President, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America." As the first company to adopt Panasonic's new NPM-WX platform in the U.S., Crestron is revolutionizing its production process and paving the way in smart manufacturing."

In July 2019, Crestron, which manufactures audio, lighting and mobile control systems, software, sensors and video solutions, celebrated the grand opening of its factory of the future in Orangeburg, N.Y. Thanks to Panasonic's technology, the new production facility allows Crestron to consolidate its manufacturing operations, bring more jobs back to the U.S., and better serve its residential, education, government, enterprise and corporate customers.

"As a customer and partner of Panasonic for over 15 years, Crestron is delighted over this recognition," said Dan Brady, Executive VP, Manufacturing & Supply Chain at Crestron. "Panasonic's innovative and revolutionary technology in these new machines has allowed us to transform our factory and processes, and in turn, enables us to focus more than ever on our new product development."

Since implementing the Panasonic NPM-WX platform, Crestron has been able to streamline its manufacturing operations. By adopting an integrated ecosystem, combining data and technology throughout its facility, Crestron has significantly reduced changeover time, enhanced productivity, and increased the output of its products quicker and more efficiently.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

About Crestron Electronics

At Crestron we build technology for every way people work, everywhere in the world – from desktop to boardrooms, offices to multi-nationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you'll need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration. All managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring and upgrading. At Crestron we create faster, better, simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively.

Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to our World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com.

