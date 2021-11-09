Panasonic Releases Firmware Update for GH5 II

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced the release of a firmware update program Ver.1.1 for the LUMIX GH5 II to enhance performance and usability. The firmware program will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/ at 8:00 pm EST on November 29, 2021.

LUMIX GH5 II Firmware Update

The GH5 II is a hybrid mirrorless camera that meets the needs of all creators, featuring wireless live streaming capability and C4K 60p/50p 10-bit video recording. With this firmware update, wired streaming performance is enhanced to realize high quality video streaming. It complies with RTP/RTSP streaming via wired LAN and via USB tethering to support maximum 4K high resolution livestreaming for both indoor and outdoor use.

GH5 II Firmware Version 1.1

1.    Streaming capability of high-quality video up to 4K

- IP streaming (RTP/RTSP) of video and audio (AAC) with PC via wired LAN is possible.
・It is also possible to livestream using multiple cameras using LUMIX Tether PC software*.
- RTMP/RTMPS streaming via USB tethering with a smartphone is possible.

Resolution

Frame Rate

Codec

Bitrate

IP Streaming
using PC Software
(RTP/RTSP)

Direct Streaming
(RTMP/RTMPS)

Wired LAN

USB Tethering

Wi-Fi

4K

60p

H.265

50/25 Mbps

YES

-

-

30p

25/12.5 Mbps

YES

-

-

FHD

60p

20/16 Mbps

YES

-

-

30p

12/6 Mbps

YES

-

-

4K

60p

H.264

50 Mbps

YES

-

-

25 Mbps

YES

YES*

-

30p

25 Mbps

YES

YES*

-

12.5 Mbps

YES

YES

-

FHD

60p

16/Mbps

YES

YES

YES*

8 Mbps

YES

YES

YES

30p

6/3 Mbps

YES

YES

YES

HD

60p

6 Mbps

YES

YES

YES

30p

4 Mbps

YES

YES

YES

*RTMP only

2. Added functions

- [Live View Composite] function has been added.
- 720° and 1080° have been added as the options of [Focus Ring Control].
- The camera can be connected to LUMIX Tether via wired LAN
- Multiple cameras can be controlled from LUMIX Tether.*
- Zoom operation of the LUMIX G power zoom lenses can be controlled from LUMIX Tether.*

* Requires LUMIX Tether PC software Ver.2.0 or higher. The LUMIX Tether software Ver2.0 will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/ at UTC 1:00 on 30 November, 2021.

3. Performance improvement

-There were cases where the camera froze when transferring images to a PC via Wi-Fi (5GHz). This phenomenon has been fixed.

•All functions may not be available depending on the situation.
•Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

