Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Programs for the LUMIX G Series Camera GH5S, G9 and G100

NEWARK, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announced today that the company will release the firmware update programs for the LUMIX G Series mirrorless cameras to enhance the functions and usability. These updates, along with announcements of the forthcoming LUMIX GH5M2 and the development of the GH6, reinforce Panasonic's commitment to further enhancing the G Series lineup and performance of conventional Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras and lenses. Firmware updates will continue to be released as LUMIX's prominent value-added service.

The firmware program version 2.0 for DC-GH5S, version 2.4 for DC-G9, and version 1.2 for DC-G100 will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/ on June 8, 2021 at 9:00pm EDT.

The cameras and the programs to be updated are as follows.

GH5S Firmware Version 2.0

1. Improved AF performance

- It can detect the eyes / face at a 2x faster recognition cycle speed and human / animal at a 5x faster recognition cycle speed. These subjects can be detected even they appear in approximately half the size.

*Comparison between before and after updating the firmware.

- Tracking and recognition performance of AF have been improved with an addition of head recognition.

- Human/Animal recognition can be set ON or OFF when the AF mode is set to [1-Area].

2. RAW video data output over HDMI function

-The Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on Atomos NINJA V.

- [4K] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.7K] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI.

Area Resolution Frame Rate Aspect HDMI Output Micro Four Thirds 4K (4096x2160) 23.98p/25.00p/29.97p/50p/59.94p 17:9 12-bit Micro Four Thirds

Anamorphic 3.7K (3680X2760) 23.98p/25.00p/29.97p/50p/59.94p 4:3 12-bit

A LUT (Lookup table) exclusively designed for RAW video recorded on NINJA V is available on the following customer support website to make the same color grading as V-Log/V-Gamut. It is easy to match colors between the footages recorded with Panasonic Varicam, EVA1 cameras to combine them. https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/download/lut/s1h_raw_lut/index.html

*Atomos Ninja V Ver.10.66 will be required to support the RAW video data output function of the LUMIX GH5S. *Software that supports Apple ProRes RAW is required to edit RAW video recorded with Ninja V. *All functions may not be available depending on the situation.



3. Added video functions

- [Red REC Frame Indicator] function has been added.

- It is possible to play back vertical videos vertically.

- Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.

- [Video Guide Line] function has been upgraded with more options.

4. Other added functions

- [Power Save Mode] can be selectable while the camera is powered with an AC adaptor (DMW-AC10, sold separately).

G9 Firmware Version 2.4

1. Improved AF performance

- It can detect the eyes / face at a 2x faster recognition cycle speed and human / animal at a 5x faster recognition cycle speed. These subjects can be detected even they appear in approximately half the size. *Comparison between before and after updating the firmware.

- Tracking and recognition performance of AF have been improved with an addition of head recognition.

- Human/Animal recognition can be set ON or OFF when the AF mode is set to [1-Area].

2. Added video functions

- [Red REC Frame Indicator] function has been added.

- It is possible to play back vertical videos vertically.

- Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.

3. Other added functions

- [Frame Maker] function has been added.

- [Power Save Mode] can be selectable while the camera is powered with an AC adaptor (DMW-AC10, sold separately).

- The camera can be recognized when it is connected to the PC via the USB power supply port.

G100 Firmware Version 1.2

1. Added functions

- Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.

- The camera can be recognized when it is connected to the PC via the USB power supply port.

