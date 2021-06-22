Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Programs for the LUMIX S Series Camera S1, S5 and S1R

NEWARK, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to announce that the company will release the firmware update programs for the LUMIX S Series full-frame mirrorless cameras to enhance functionality and usability. The firmware program version 2.1 for DC-S1, version 2.3 for DC-S5 and version 1.9 for DC-S1R will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/ at 9:00pm EDT on July 12, 2021. A plug-in software to manage HLG photos shot with S Series cameras on Adobe Photoshop CC will also be released at the same time.

The cameras and the programs to be updated are as follows:

S1 Firmware Version 2.1

1. New functions and options to be available with the Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2.

*Users who already have DMW-SFU2 do not need to purchase extra DMW-SFU2. There is no need to upgrade the camera with DMW-SFU2 if upgrading with DMW-SFU2 was previously done.

-RAW video data output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR

[5.9K] / [4K] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR, to be recorded as Blackmagic RAW.

Area Resolution Frame Rate Aspect HDMI

Output Full-frame 5.9K (5888x3312) 29.97p/25p/23.98p 16:9 12-bit APS-C 4K (4128x2176) 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 17:9 12-bit APS-C Anamorphic 3.5K (3536X2656) 50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 4:3 12-bit

*All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

*DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to play back the Blackmagic RAW files. DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to edit the Blackmagic RAW files.

2. Other added functions

- [L.ClassicNeo] and [L.Monochrome S] have been added in [Photo Style].

S5 Firmware Version 2.3

1. Added function

-RAW video data output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR

[5.9K] / [4K] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR, to be recorded as Blackmagic RAW.

Area Resolution Frame Rate Aspect HDMI

Output Full-frame 5.9K (5888x3312) 29.97p/25p/23.98p 16:9 12-bit APS-C 4K (4128x2176) 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 17:9 12-bit APS-C Anamorphic 3.5K (3536X2656) 50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 4:3 12-bit

*All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

*DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to play back the Blackmagic RAW files. DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to edit the Blackmagic RAW files.

S1R Firmware Version 1.9

1. Added functions

- [L.ClassicNeo] and [L.Monochrome S] have been added in [Photo Style].

LUMIX HLG Photo for Adobe Photoshop (For all S Series Cameras)

Panasonic will also release a plug-in software for Adobe Photoshop CC. By installing this plug-in software in the PC, the HLG photo (HDR still image) shot by LUMIX S Series cameras can be read, edited and saved with Photoshop CC. It is possible to play back the saved image files as HDR photos on the HLG-corresponding monitor over an HDMI connection with the LUMIX S Series camera.

For the specifications and details, please refer to the following download page.

https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/soft/download/lumix_hlgphoto.html

•'Blackmagic Design', 'Blackmagic RAW' and 'DaVinci Resolve' are registered trademarks of Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

•Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

•All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

•Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:

Internet http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix

Instagram http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

https://www.panasonic.com

