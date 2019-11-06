Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Programs for the LUMIX S1R, S1, GH5, GH5S and G9

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is proud to announce firmware update programs for the LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras including the S1R/ S1 (S Series), GH5/GH5S/G9 (G Series) and application software to enhance functions and usability. All programs will be available at the LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/ on November 19, 2019.

LUMIX Full-frame Mirrorless Camera S1R Firmware Version 1.3 / S1 Firmware Version 1.3

S-R1635

1. Expanded media compatibility

Compatibility with CFexpress Type B card: A CFexpress Type B card boasts a theoretical performance of a maximum of 2,000 Mbps. Realizing an approximately 300% higher transfer speed than that of a conventional XQD card, it supports large-volume photos and videos.

2. Expanded compatibility with Profoto wireless transmitters

Ability to use Profoto wireless transmitters "Air Remote TTL-O/P" and "Profoto Connect-O/P ," enabling wireless connection and control of external strobes for professional shooting.

* All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

3. Improved compatibility with Sigma interchangeable lenses and mount converter

Ability to assign functions to the Fn buttons of Sigma L-Mount interchangeable lenses.

The performance of Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer) when attaching a lens using the Sigma MC-21 mount converter has been enhanced by suppressing roll movement.

4. Improved compatibility with Panasonic interchangeable lenses

Assignment of functions to the lens Fn buttons when the Panasonic LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F2.8 O.I.S. (S-E70200) is mounted.

5. Improved AF performance

[AF+MF] can be used in AFC mode.

Setting continuous AF on the live view screen in Creative Video mode or in other video recording modes when the video recording area is displayed.

6. Improved performance of High-Speed Video

Ability to manually set the exposure according to the video exposure mode (P/A/S/M) in High- Speed Video mode.

7. Other major improvements*

Ability to select the card slot to save the JPEG images developed by in-camera RAW processing.

An Fn button can be used for checking the aperture effect.

User can disable any physical operation by assigning the action to an Fn button.

AF Assist Light is now on the Focus tab of the Video menu.

The luminance level of photos (including 6K / 4K Photo and Post Focus images) can be preset when played back over HDMI output.

/ Photo and Post Focus images) can be preset when played back over HDMI output. Ability to lock (with the [AF/AE LOCK] button) when ISO Auto is set in M mode.

S1

Previously, some users experienced a blue clipping effect in V-Log recording. This problem has been improved.

Afterimages occurred in V-Log recording for some users. This problem has been improved.

*For more details on the update program, please refer to the firmware update information page of each model to be released on November 19, 2019.

LUMIX Micro Four Thirds Mirrorless Camera GH5 Firmware Version 2.6 / GH5S Firmware Version 1.4 / G9 Firmware Version 2.0

1. Expanded compatibility with Profoto wireless transmitters (All)

Ability to use Profoto wireless transmitters "Air Remote TTL-O/P" and "Profoto Connect-O/P."

* All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

2. Improved AF performance

GH5S G9

[Animal Detect] has been added to AF mode. Utilizing Advanced AI Technology, animals, including cats, dogs and birds, can be detected in addition to humans. The focus frame is automatically set on the target subject by analyzing the size and position of the target subject in the viewing image. The camera continues tracking these subjects even when they turn their back to the camera.

It is possible to switch the subject to focus on by pressing the joystick in [Face/Eye/Body/Animal Detect] mode.

All [AF-ON: Near Shift] and [AF-ON: Far Shift] functions have been added. [AF-ON: Near Shift] preferably focuses on a subject nearby while [AF-ON: Far Shift] preferably focuses on a subject far away.

[AF-ON: Near Shift] and [AF-ON: Far Shift] functions have been added. [AF-ON: Near Shift] preferably focuses on a subject nearby while [AF-ON: Far Shift] preferably focuses on a subject far away. A Focus Peaking function is available in MF and any AF modes.

Continuous AF capability is available on the live view screen in Creative Video mode or in other video recording modes when the video recording area is displayed.

3. Enhanced video functions (G9)

4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording is supported.

30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording is supported. 4K 60p/50p 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output is supported.

60p/50p 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output is supported. Luminance level for 10-bit video is supported.

VFR (Variable Frame Rate) shooting is supported (FHD 2-180 fps/ 4K 2-60 fps).

2-60 fps). HDR video recording is supported.

V-Log L recording and Waveform Monitor (WFM) are available with the Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU1(sold separately).

4. Other major improvements*

All [AWBw] has been added to WB mode.

[AWBw] has been added to WB mode. [Highlight Weighted] has been added to [Metering mode].

[Exposure Offset Adjust] has been added to the Custom menu, which enables the user to adjust the standard exposure value for all metering modes.

[0.5SEC] has been added for an option of [Duration Time (photo)] in [Auto Review].

AE can be locked with the [AF/AE LOCK] button when ISO Auto is set in M mode.

[MODE1] has been added to the Live View Boost function, which increases the frame rate for smooth image displays to enable easier manual focusing.

G9

[MODE2] has been added to High Resolution mode, which reduces the subject's motion blur.

*For more details of the update program, please refer to the firmware update information page of each model to be released on November 19, 2019.

LUMIX Sync Ver1.0.4

Wireless connection (operation) with GH5/GH5S/G9 is supported.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:

Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/panasonicusaconsumerpress

Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/panasonicusa_consumer_press

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

