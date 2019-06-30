Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Programs for the LUMIX S1R, S1, GH5, GH5S, G9, G90/G91/G95, G80/G81/G85 and GX9

NEWARK, N.J., June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has announced that the company will release the firmware update programs for the LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras to enhance the functions and usability. All programs will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/ at UTC 1:00 on July 9, 2019.

The cameras and the programs to be updated are as follows.

Full-frame Mirrorless Camera

LUMIX S1R Firmware Version 1.2

1. Improved performance of the Body Image Stabilizer

The correction performance of the Body Image Stabilizer has been improved from a maximum of 5.5 stops to a maximum of 6.0 stops.* 1

The correction performance of the Dual I.S.2 has been improved from 6.0 stops to 6.5 stops.*2

*1 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=50mm, when S-X50 is used.]

*2 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=105mm, when S-R24105 is used.]

Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=200mm, when S-R70200 is used.]

2. Improved AF performance

[AF-ON: Near Shift] and [AF-ON: Far Shift] functions have been added. [AF-ON: Near Shift] preferably focuses on a subject nearby while [AF-ON: Far Shift] preferably focuses on a subject far away.

The tracking performance when using [Tracking] AF mode in video recording has been improved.

Live view display during auto focusing is now easier to see.

3. Improved operational stability

Operational stability when using an XQD memory card has been improved.

LUMIX S1 Firmware Version 1.2

1. Improved performance of the Body Image Stabilizer

The correction performance of the Body Image Stabilizer has been improved from a maximum of 5.5 stops to a maximum of 6.0 stops.* 1

The correction performance of the Dual I.S.2 has been improved from 6.0 stops to 6.5 stops.*2

*1 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=50mm, when S-X50 is used.]

*2 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=105mm, when S-R24105 is used.]

Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=200mm, when S-R70200 is used.]

2. Improved AF performance

[AF-ON: Near Shift] and [AF-ON: Far Shift] functions have been added. [AF-ON: Near Shift] preferably focuses on a subject nearby while [AF-ON: Far Shift] preferably focuses on a subject far away.

The tracking performance when using [Tracking] AF mode in video recording has been improved.

Live view display during auto focusing is now easier to see.

3. Function Enhancement with Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2

An [Activate] function has been added which enables the use of extended functions using the Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2. The following functions will be added by activating the Upgrade Software Key.

･The video recording modes [MOV]

4K 60p/50p* 4:2:0 8bit LongGOP 150Mbps LPCM 30p/25p* 4:2:2 10bit LongGOP 150Mbps LPCM 24p 4:2:2 10bit LongGOP 100Mbps LPCM FHD 60p/50p* 4:2:2 10bit LongGOP 100Mbps LPCM 30p/25p* 4:2:2 10bit LongGOP 100Mbps LPCM

* PAL area only.

• HDMI 4K60p/50p* 4:2:2 10bit output

* PAL area only.

• V-Log will be added in Photo Style.

• The [V-Log View Assist] function will be added, which enables viewing the V-Log file with LUT(Look Up Table) when recording video in V-Log.

•The [Read LUT File] function will be added, which allows users to install and apply their favorite LUT.

• A WFM (Waveform Monitor) display function.

• A [Luminance Level] adjustment function that complies with 10-bit.

• An [XLR Mic Adaptor Setting] function that enables high-res sound recording using the XLR Microphone Adapter DMW-XLR1 (sold separately).*

* MOV only

4. Improved operational stability

• Operational stability when using an XQD memory card has been improved.

Micro Four Thirds Mirrorless Camera

GH5 Firmware Version 2.5

1. Improved compatibility with the Panasonic LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X1025) digital interchangeable lens.

Smooth aperture control is available during video recording.

[Aperture Ring Increment] has been added with which users can choose the control method of the aperture ring from [SMOOTH] or [1/3EV] in photo shooting.

2. Improved compatibility with the Panasonic Remote Shutter DMW-RS2.

The video REC switch on the Remote Shutter can be disabled in the camera's custom menu.

GH5S Firmware Version 1.3

1. Improved compatibility with the Panasonic LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X1025) digital interchangeable lens.

Smooth aperture control is available during video recording.

[Aperture Ring Increment] has been added with which users can choose the control method of the aperture ring from [SMOOTH] or [1/3EV] in photo shooting.

2. Improved compatibility with the Panasonic Remote Shutter DMW-RS2.

The video REC switch on the Remote Shutter can be disabled in the camera's custom menu.

G9 Firmware Version 1.3

1. Improved compatibility with the Panasonic LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X1025) digital interchangeable lens.

Smooth aperture control is available during video recording.

[Aperture Ring Increment] has been added with which users can choose the control method of the aperture ring from [SMOOTH] or [1/3EV] in photo shooting.

2. Improved compatibility with the Panasonic Remote Shutter DMW-RS2.

The video REC switch on the Remote Shutter can be disabled in the camera's custom menu.

G90/G91/G95 Firmware Version 1.3

1. Improved compatibility with the Panasonic LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X1025) digital interchangeable lens.

Smooth aperture control is available during video recording.

[Aperture Ring Increment] has been added with which users can choose the control method of the aperture ring from [SMOOTH] or [1/3EV] in photo shooting.

2. Improved compatibility with the Panasonic Battery Grip DMW-BGG1.

The Fn button on the Battery Grip can be customized in the camera's custom menu.

G80/G81/G85 Firmware Version 1.3

1. Improved compatibility with the Panasonic LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X1025) digital interchangeable lens.

Smooth aperture control is available during video recording.

[Aperture Ring Increment] has been added with which users can choose the control method of the aperture ring from [SMOOTH] or [1/3EV] in photo shooting.

2. Improved compatibility with the Panasonic Remote Shutter DMW-RS2.

The video REC switch on the Remote Shutter can be disabled in the camera's custom menu.

GX9 Firmware Version 1.3

Improved compatibility with the Panasonic LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm / F1.7 ASPH. (H-X1025) digital interchangeable lens.

Smooth aperture control is available during video recording.

[Aperture Ring Increment] has been added with which users can choose the control method of the aperture ring from [SMOOTH] or [1/3EV] in photo shooting.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic is included in the 2019 Global RepTrak® 100, an annual ranking of public perception toward the world's top companies by the Reputation Institute.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:

Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/lumix

Instagram - http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

Press Resource Contacts:

Panasonic North America Corp. Consumer Press consumerpress@us.panasonic.com Lauren Camdzic (Porter Novelli) lauren.camdzic@porternovelli.com

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

