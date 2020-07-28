Panasonic Releases Firmware Version 2.1 for LUMIX S1H Supporting RAW Video Data Output

NEWARK, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to announce the LUMIX S1H firmware update program Version 2.1 that supports RAW video data output. Working together with Atomos, a global company that creates video equipment for professional film creators, the new firmware enables the output of maximum 5.9K/29.97p and 59.94p 4K* RAW video data over HDMI to save it as Apple ProRes RAW on the Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR monitor-recorder. In addition, it further complies with 3.5K Anamorphic 4:3. Panasonic commits to provide innovative solutions for professional film creation by enabling all S1H users to receive this firmware free of charge.

The program will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/ at 2:00 A.M.EDT on July 28, 2020.

* 4128x2176(17:9), announced as "C4K" at IBC2019. Corresponding to C4K (4096×2160) as defined by Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

LUMIX S1H Firmware Version 2.1

RAW video data output over HDMI

[ 5.9K ] / [ 4K ] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K ] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI.

The Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on Atomos Ninja V. *1

Area Resolution Frame Rate Aspect HDMI Output Full-Frame 5.9K (5888x3312) 29.97p/25p/23.98p 16:9 12-bit Super 35mm 4K (4128x2176) 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 17:9 12-bit Super 35mm Anamorphic 3.5K (3536x2656) 50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 4:3 12-bit

V-Log or Rec.709 is selectable on Live View monitor during RAW output.

Shooting assist functions including WFM (Wave Form Monitor), Vector Scope, Luminance Spot Meter, Zebra Pattern can be used during RAW output.

A LUT (Lookup table) exclusively designed for RAW video recorded on NINJA V is available on the following customer support website to make the same color grading as V-Log/V-Gamut. *2 It is easy to match colors between the footages recorded with Panasonic Varicam, EVA1 and GH5 series cameras to combine them.

https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/download/lut/s1h_raw_lut/index.html

*1 Selectable recording mode depends on the version of ATOMOS NINJA V.

All functions may not be available depending on the situation. *2 Software that supports Apple ProRes RAW is required to edit RAW video recorded with NINJA V.

Ninja V / ATOMOS are registered trademarks of ATOMOS Limited.

Apple and ProRes are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

and/or other countries. Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

