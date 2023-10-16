Panasonic Releases Firmware Version 2.2 for S5II / Version 1.3 for S5IIX

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announced the company will release the firmware update program for the LUMIX S5II and S5IIX to enhance performance and usability. The firmware program will be available on the LUMIX Global Customer Support website at 9 p.m. EDT on October 24, 2023.

S5II Firmware Version 2.2 / S5IIX Firmware Version 1.3

AF-Point Scope function
AF-Point Scope function to magnify the focus position during AF has been added.

High Resolution Mode
The shutter speed at high resolution mode can now be set to max. 8-second with the long exposure noise reduction applied. Thanks to the image stabilizer, [Handheld High-Res] mode has been added to enable recording pictures with higher resolution even without using a tripod.

Improved MF Assist
It is now possible to magnify the full screen mode display in MF Assist up to approx. 20x allowing more precise MF.

