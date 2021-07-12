Panasonic Releases New Trimmer Designed for First-Time Shavers

NEWARK, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic released the Panasonic Wet/Dry Facial Hair Remover (ER-GM40-K), a trimmer specifically designed for a younger generation who are beginning to grow facial hair and whose skin is prone to irritation.

The ER-GM40-K is a versatile, easy-to-use trimmer that young teens who are learning how to shave can use to groom peach fuzz around the mouth and chin, as well as to trim and shape eyebrows. To ensure a safe and gentle shave, the trimmer has rounded safety blades with a fixed thickness of 0.12mm that don't directly touch the skin, resulting in a reduced risk of nicks or irritation compared to a traditional, T-shaped razor.

For users with acne or pimples, the ER-GM40-K has a compact, flexible head that swings 10 degrees left and right to follow the contours of the face, providing a close shave that avoids and doesn't irritate bumpy or sensitive skin areas.

"Shaving for the first time can be an intimidating milestone to young teens as they become more conscious of their appearance. Safety, skin sensitivity and acne breakouts, and hesitancy to use their dads' shavers are a few concerns we heard from teenagers about shaving. The ER-GM40-K was designed to ease those concerns, and is a safe, easy and affordable solution that young teens or their parents can reach for when it's time for that first shave," said Ranjia Zhang, Senior Product Manager – Personal Care & Health Care at Panasonic.

The ER-GM40-K comes with two detachable eyebrow combs that provide six trim lengths, from 2mm to 7mm. The additional eyebrow cover protects eyelashes while shaping. Other features include:

180-minutes of use on a full charge (when used dry at 68 degrees Fahrenheit)

Blades that last 1.5 years (when used for two minutes, three times a week) before needing to be replaced

Compact size and detachable blade cover ideal for travel and use anytime, anywhere

Wet/dry capability, allowing users to shave while dry without shaving foam or while in the shower, due to its IPX7 waterproof design. In addition, its waterproof design allows users to simply wash the trimmer after shaving.

Already awarded the iF Gold Design Award 2021 earlier this year for its exceptional product design, the Panasonic Wet/Dry Facial Hair Remover (ER-GM40-K) is the first in a new category of trimmer for Panasonic. The ER-GM40-K is now available for purchase at Amazon for $39.99.

