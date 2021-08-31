Panasonic Releases the Compact, Lightweight LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 (S-S24) for the LUMIX S Series

The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 is comprised of twelve lens elements in eleven groups including three aspherical lenses, three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses and one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens. The use of three aspherical lenses realizes both high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh, which are common advantages to the series of all F1.8 lenses. It is suitable for versatile situations ranging from landscapes to snapshots, taking advantage of the wide angle of view. The ED lenses and the UED lens effectively suppress chromatic aberration.

The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 is capable of smooth, silent operation to work with the camera's high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system with the sensor drive at max.240 fps. For the non-linear setting, focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring while focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring for the linear setting. Sensitivity (the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation. The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Further, with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, professional quality video can be recorded.

With its approximately 310g compact size and light weight, the LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 features stunning mobility to fit the S5, LUMIX's smallest full-frame model. The rugged dust/splash-resistant* design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero (14 degrees Fahrenheit) for high mobility. The filter diameter is 67 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

With the addition of the upcoming standard 35 mm fixed focal length lens and the four F1.8 large-aperture lenses of the LUMIX S series, the Panasonic and L-Mount system alliance is committed to the development of L-Mount lenses for the further expansion of its lineup to fulfill the needs of customers.

The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 (S-S24) will be available at valued channel partners for $899.99 in mid-October.

* Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

L-Mount is a trademark or registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

