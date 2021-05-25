Panasonic Releases the DC-GH5 II Digital Camera; More Info at B&H

But wait, there's more—Panasonic has also revealed that an upcoming GH6 model will be released later in the year. Based around a new engine and sensor, the GH6 will deliver up to both 10-bit 4K120 and unlimited 10-bit 5.8K60 video recording. And the company is also releasing a Panasonic Leica DG 25-50mm f/1.7 lens to complement its Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7.

GH5 II Introduction

In addition to the features mentioned above, upgraded functions include Wi-Fi livestreaming with just the camera and your smartphone, much smoother image stabilization (IS), and the inclusion of V-Log with the GH5M2 for easier integration with S1H/S footage. Thanks to a new antireflective coating on its 20.3MP sensor, the GH5M2 also offers improved flare suppression perfect for high-contrast settings.

GH5M2 vs. GH5 Comparison

Not only does the GH5M2 offer improved frame rates like 10-bit 4K60 and DCI 4K variable frame rates, it comes with the V-Log L curve option for cine-like color grading in post. The GH5M2 capabilities include both the newer, cine-like D2 and V2 looks plus the L, Classic Neo, and L Monochrome S options. All of these make for easier matching with footage recorded with other V-Log cameras. The GH5M2 uses the same 20.3MP CMOS sensor as the GH5, but it's been updated by the addition of a new coating that suppresses flares and moire effects.

Based around the same durable, weather-sealed, magnesium alloy body as its predecessor, the GH5M2 is available as a body only and in a kit with a 12-60mm zoom. It inherits the same dual SDXC card slots, full-size HDMI and USB ports and accessory compatibility, including use with the DMW-XLR1 mic adapter, the DMW-BGGH5 battery grip, and the DMW-SHGR1 tripod grip. The ability to power the camera and charge the batteries via its USB-C port are new to the GHM2, as is compatibility with the same DMW-BLK22 battery used with the S5 camera. You can still use your existing DMW-BLF19 batteries with the GH5M2 but note that you cannot charge the newer batteries on the older chargers.

Revved-Up Autofocusing

Individual operators and fast-paced action shooters will be very pleased with the GH5M2's vastly improved autofocusing functions that are similar to those of the S1 camera. Now in addition to the GH5's Face and Eye tracking, the GH5M2 offers Head, Body, and Animal modes with better tracking and recognition even when your subjects are smaller or off-center relative to your frame with Panasonic, promising AF reactions up to twice as fast in a 50% smaller frame compared to the GH5.

Versatile Streaming

Simply pair the GH5M2 with the LUMIX Sync app and a Wi-Fi connection (even your phone's hotspot) for easy streaming to popular social media platforms. This combo offers 720p or 1080p60 at bit rates up to 8Mb/s while RTMP streaming is available up to 16 Mb/s over a LAN. Another option is to use LUMIX Tethering with your MacOS or Windows desktop for up to 1080p30 streaming.

Better Stabilization

You know you love shooting mirrorless when you're running and gunning, so you'll really appreciate the GH5M2's improved in-camera stabilization for those dynamic shots. Based on the algorithm developed for the S1H, this IS enables up to a 6.5-stop shutter speed compensation and is especially handy for panning shots.

Brighter Monitor

With a 150% brighter screen than the GH5 and improved color rendition, the GH5M2's LCD monitor is easy to view, especially outdoors. This higher-resolution, 3" touchscreen monitor also offers selectable aspect ratios and a RED indicator for improved viewing.

Upgraded Warranty

With the introduction of the GH5M2, Panasonic has upgraded the standard LPS Red Warranty (3-year) to the Platinum warranty at no cost. At the Platinum level, Panasonic customers get 3 years of service, plus a discount on out-of-warranty service, and even loaner gear while your camera is being repaired in select situations, plus additional benefits. The standard minimum equipment ownership requirements have been waived as well to qualify for the Platinum level of service.

More to Come

Upcoming GH5M2 updates will include the ability to create composite images in Live View, a USB tethering option for livestreaming, and wired RTP/RTSP IP streaming for stable imaging and audio up to 4K 60p/50p H.265. LUMIX G/LEICA DG lens-related updates for the GH5M2 will incorporate the ability to choose linear or nonlinear focus ring settings with adjustable 90 to 360˚ sensitivity in 30˚ increments.

New 25-50mm f/1.7 Zoom Lens

Adding to Panasonic's G Series lens lineup is the new Leica DG 25-50mm f/1.7 lens. Together with the existing Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7 lens, the two lenses cover a range of 10 to 50mm (20 to 100mm in 35mm equivalent), providing you with short wide-angle zooms that feature a common aperture, as well as optical and physical characteristics that fit easily into your current workflow.

