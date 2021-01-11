Panasonic Showcases Latest Innovations, Tech Talks, Exclusive Performances, And More In All-Digital CES 2021 Experience
Jan 11, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As CES 2021 makes a historic shift to an all-digital format, Panasonic brings its latest products and solutions to the world inside the Panasonic CES 2021 Digital Experience. The highly-interactive online experience enables visitors to immerse themselves in six key discovery areas: Entertainment, Smart Mobility/Automotive, Sustainability, Wellness, Lifestyle, and Food Retail. Each area has been intuitively designed to bring forth the ways Panasonic's latest innovations are moving the world forward.
Stream the Panasonic Press Conference
The Panasonic CES 2021 press conference can be streamed at https://na.panasonic.com/cesnews.
Exclusive Performance from Cold War Kids
Join us for a CES-exclusive immersive concert experience featuring indie rock band Cold War Kids on January 12 at 3:30 EST, filmed at the dynamic AREA15 complex in Las Vegas. The multidimensional listening and viewing experience will showcase several Panasonic technologies, including the new LUMIX ® BGH1 camera, Technics ® True Wireless in-ear headphones (EAH-AZ70W), and more.
Join Us for Daily Tech Talks
The Panasonic CES 2021 Digital Experience will broadcast a slate of Tech Talks daily, featuring Panasonic's leading technology minds and partners. The brief discussions are formatted to deliver interesting insights and inspire thought on emerging trends shaping industries and society. This year's Tech Talk lineup will feature:
- Team Panasonic athletes Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Sakura Kokumai, and Lex Gillette get real as they look back at the challenges of 2020 and look ahead to 2021 with Erin Kennedy of the International Olympic Committee's Young Leaders Program.
- Scott Kirchner, President at Panasonic Automotive on creating safer, more comfortable, and meaningful experiences for the driver through augmented reality Head Up Displays (HUDs) that project more intuitive information in your natural field of view.
- Nicole Pike, Global Sector Head of Esports & Gaming at YouGov on the gamification of traditional education and how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift from lecture-based in-classroom to remote learning.
- Celina Mikolajczak, Vice President of Battery Technology at Panasonic Energy of North America on making the vision of affordable electric vehicles a reality and the mission to make the world's safest, highest quality, and lowest cost batteries.
- Brian Allen, Vice President of Technology and Content at Illuminarium Experiences on their Panasonic collaboration and mission to create world class immersive experiences and take people to the places they've only dreamed of.
Visitors can view the full Tech Talk schedule and register for these sessions inside our Innovation Stage.
Dive into Digital Discovery Areas
Cold War Kids
Join us for a CES-exclusive immersive concert experience featuring indie rock band Cold War Kids on January 12 at 3:30 PM EST, filmed at the dynamic AREA15 complex in Las Vegas. Learn More
Virtual Studio
Our Pro AV gear breathes new life into every event and every venue to help create an unforgettable immersive experience for visitors and fans. Panasonic is collaborating with Illuminarium Experiences, a new experiential entertainment brand and the exclusive visual solution provider of native 4K projectors, 4K professional displays and 4K professional camera solutions for Illuminarium's 360-degree immersive experiential entertainment centers. The centers provide visitors with communal, connective entertainment meant to be enjoyed as a shared human experience. Learn More
Product Gallery
Check out the latest products from Panasonic, including PTZ Camera, VR Glasses, Lumix ®, Technics ®, and more being showcased at CES 2021. Visit Gallery
Tokyo 2020
Panasonic is a long-time worldwide partner and AV equipment supplier to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In Tokyo this summer, we'll once again help share the passion with the world. Learn More
Automotive
Panasonic is helping define the user experience for the future of transportation:
Cirrus by Panasonic ®
Winner of a CES 2020 Innovation Award in Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation, CIRRUS by Panasonic ® is a connected vehicle data platform that enhances mobility on the road by sharing data between vehicles, infrastructure, roadways and traffic operators in real time. CIRRUS by Panasonic ® is adaptable, extensible and secure, developed using industry V2X standards so that it can be easily integrated into existing transportation systems. Learn More
OneConnect ®
Panasonic's OneConnect ® is a predictive and intuitive connected vehicle platform, optimizing, assisting and connecting vehicles, fleets and peace of mind. Learn how OneConnect is helping motorcyclists stay-up to date on the status of their bike and how it's helping fleet managers prevent vehicle breakdowns before they happen. Learn More
Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries
With global battery leadership, our dedicated engineers and technicians continue to push the envelope, designing batteries for more eco-friendly and efficient transportation. Learn More
Solar Energy
Our panels deliver industry-leading power conversion, and our residential energy storage system saves surplus power for when you need it most. Learn More
Batteries
A 40+ year global leader in dry cell batteries and lithium-ion batteries, we continue to innovate to meet the growing demand for smarter, more sustainable energy. Learn More
Cosmos™
Panasonic's innovative indoor air quality system, Cosmos™ works automatically in the background to remove contaminated air and bring in fresh, filtered air from outside. Learn More
Green Building
Do more with less. Get a clear view of how our Glavenir ® Vacuum Insulated Glass and Insulation Panels offer compact, lightweight, energy-efficient alternatives to traditional building materials. Learn More
Gaming
Panasonic provides professional-grade gear that powers eSports arenas, as well as powerful solutions for taking gaming at home to the next level. Learn More
Lumix ®
There's a Lumix ® camera for every kind of photographer. From point-and-shoots to 4K DSLMs, to our new modular box-type camera that's ideal for drones and gimbals, as well as live streaming. Learn More
Technics ®
Now, the legendary audio experience is available to everyone. With our True Wireless headphones you can enjoy premium sound and best-in-class noise cancellation. Pure audio bliss. Learn More
HOME CHEF™ 4-in-1
Panasonic is excited to partner with Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer and Eugene Lee Yang of the popular YouTube comedy quartet, The Try Guys, in a head-to-head cooking competition at the first ever, all-digital CES 2021. The Try Guys will prepare the ultimate snack using the four versatile functions provided by the Panasonic NN-CD87KS HOME CHEF™ 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven, including – airfrying, baking, broiling and traditional microwaving. Learn More
Visitors will have the opportunity to vote on a winning snack from our guest chefs for a chance to win a HomeChef 4-in-1. Get Started
* No purchase necessary to win.
Healthcare
From the OR to the ER, to Senior Care Facilities, to your home Panasonic offers innovative technology solutions that support healthcare workers and help improve overall wellbeing.
Explore Aura, the latest in meditation technology from Panasonic Future Life Factory and Product Analysis Center. Learn how we are leveraging sensibility sensing technology and visualization to deliver a whole new meditation experience. Learn More
In-Flight
A more pleasant travel experience is now a reality —starting with the overall well-being of passengers. Welcome aboard! Learn More
Food Services
Making food service faster and more personal with point-of-sale devices, self-ordering kiosks and drive thru systems all seamlessly connected to the back of the restaurant. Learn More
Food Retail
With expertise in merchandising, energy-efficient refrigeration, food quality and integrity, Panasonic is uniquely qualified to help our customers improve their retail performance. Learn More
Press Kit:
Please visit https://www.panasonic.com/cesnews for announcements, the Panasonic CES 2021 Digital Experience virtual tour and more.
https://www.panasonic.com/CES
#PanasonicCES
#CES2021
About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America