Panasonic SoundSlayer Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

Designed in collaboration with SQUARE ENIX® Co., Ltd., the SoundSlayer enhances the gaming experience for full audio immersion into a player's favorite games. It provides powerful surround sound with a 2.1 channel, 3-way speaker system with a built-in subwoofer – all within a single compact body.

"The SoundSlayer Gaming Speaker was designed with serious gamers in mind. The three gaming sound modes provide an immersive audio experience within the action of consumers' favorite games," said Ellison Ferdinand, Product Manager Home Entertainment Group, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company, North America. "We are delighted that it has been recognized as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree. And thank you to SQUARE ENIX® Co., Ltd, for your collaboration to develop a gaming speaker with high-fidelity sound."

With state-of-the-art audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X and DTS: Virtual X™, gamers can experience the world of artistic games filled with intensity and tension. The combination of these audio technologies creates a 3D stereophonic technology system and acoustic space that envelopes the play in every direction. It is optimized for use with FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online from SQUARE ENIX® Co., Ltd. and provides an unparalleled, immersive audio experience.

The speaker is equipped with three gaming sound modes expertly created through joint development with the FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online sound team.

Role-Playing Game mode - Ideal for role-playing games and optimized for FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity, enabling gamers to feel as if they were inside of the game's virtual world.

- Ideal for role-playing games and optimized for FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity, enabling gamers to feel as if they were inside of the game's virtual world. First-Person Shooter mode - Provides accurate audio location which allows users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps, giving gamers the advantage in first-person shooter and third person shooter games.

- Provides accurate audio location which allows users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps, giving gamers the advantage in first-person shooter and third person shooter games. Voice mode - Enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience. Recommended for adventure games, where clear dialogue can provide important clues.

Switching between the three modes, based on the game, will create an experience filled with intensity, tension and a high level of reality no matter what an individual's preferred gaming style may be. Users can enjoy video games and movies with powerful, immersive sound by simply placing the speakers in front of a PC monitor or TV without obstructing the view.

A special edition of the SoundSlayer featuring Final Fantasy artwork will be demonstrated in the Panasonic virtual booth at CES 2021.

