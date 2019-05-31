Panasonic to Release the Upgrade Firmware Key DMW-SFU2 for LUMIX S1 in July 2019 to Expand Its Video Performance

NEWARK, N.J., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has announced that the company will release an Upgrade Firmware Key DMW-SFU2 for the full-frame mirrorless camera LUMIX S1 in July 2019. This paid software program will further expand the video performance of the LUMIX S1 for advanced video recording. As announced separately, the new LUMIX S1H features 14+ stops of full V-Log, which is equivalent to the V-Log of high-end cinema cameras such as the Cinema VariCam. The user can experience the 14+ stops of V-Log on the LUMIX S1 with the firmware update program provided by the Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2, prior to the release of the LUMIX S1H.

Functions available with the upgrade program are as follows.

- 14+ stops of V-Log recording

- World's first 4:2:2 10-bit 4K MOV 30p/25p*1 internal video recording*2

- World's first 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 60p/50p*1 HDMI output*2

- V-Log and V-Gamut compatible with Cinema VariCam Look

- In-camera LUT (Look Up Table) application enabling playback of V-Log while or after recording (LUT Display with Custom Function)

- A WFM (Waveform Monitor) displays brightness level while recording

- High-res 48-kHz/24-bit or 96-kHz/24-bit sound can be recorded in MOV using the XLR Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1

The Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2 will go on sale in July 2019.

*1 PAL area only.

*2 For a full-frame digital still camera as of May 31, 2019.

・Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

