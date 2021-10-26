Panasonic Unveils AccuPulse® 4.0 at 2021 Assembly Show

Panasonic's AccuPulse 4.0 is a line-up of mechanical pulse tools with a built-in transducer allowing for accurate torque tightening in a variety of assemblies. This new edition to the AccuPulse lineup includes several advanced features that elevate assembly efficiency and worker safety, such as its new double hammer mechanism for optimized torque calculations and a high durability non-contact transducer.

"As our industry places a higher value on utilizing data to improve upon efficiencies and quality, we're proud to deliver a next-generation product that showcases the latest advancements in cordless assembly technology and meets the needs of today's manufacturing professionals," said Aziz Lokhandwala, Assembly Tools Sr. Product Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "Panasonic is committed to developing technologies that not only address our customers' needs, but also reduce costs and increase energy efficiency throughout the manufacturing supply chain."

Key features of the AccuPulse 4.0 mechanical pulse tool include:

Durable high-resolution non-contact torque sensor for reliable torque measurement

Patented torque traceability and torque curve detection algorithm for high accuracy

Double hammer mechanism for optimized torque calculations

Advanced programmable features for greater productivity and plant automation

Wireless 2-way communication utilizing existing multi-tool controllers

Data collection for monitoring torque, angle, time, OK, NOK, pulses and graph

One-hand cordless operation with no reaction for increased worker safety and freedom of movement in the working environment

Eco-friendly and energy efficient

Lower installation and maintenance costs than air-oil pulse tools and DC electric tools

Uses Panasonic Li-ion 14.4v batteries with Guard-Ion technology

For more information on Panasonic AccuPulse 4.0 mechanical pulse tools visit: Na.panasonic.com/us/AccuPulse40

Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/.

Connect with Panasonic North America:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

www.panasonic.com

