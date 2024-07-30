Panasonic Unveils PAN9019/PAN9019A Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Combo Module for Seamless Wireless Connectivity

NEWARK, N.J., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced the launch of the cutting-edge PAN9019/PAN9019A Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo module, adding a new dimension to its wireless module portfolio. This innovative module is a dual-band, 2.4GHz/5GHz, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi radio module with integrated Bluetooth BDR/EDR/Low Energy (LE), optional 802.15.4 radio (PAN9019A) and, Target Wake Time (TW) feature, which leads to lower power consumption.

The PAN9019/PAN9019A modules simultaneously operate three standards, enabling high data rates (Wi-Fi 6 compliant) and energy savings (BLE and 802.15.4). This unique combination delivers exceptional flexibility in wireless connectivity, making it an ideal solution for a diverse range of applications across various industries.

"This versatile module is well-suited for various applications, including smart home/building, IoT, asset monitoring, medical, lighting control, and industrial applications, offering state of the art wireless connectivity solutions that enable seamless integration and control of multiple devices," said Simon Wong, Product Engineer Panasonic Industry.

Key Features of the PAN9019/PAN9019A:

Dual band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 combo module (PAN9019A)

Wi-Fi 6 compliant features, including up to 600 Mbps (MCS11, 80 MHz channel bandwidth), OFDMA (UL/DL) and MU-MIMO (UL/DL), WPA3 Security, and Target Wake Time

Bluetooth 5.4 with Low Energy and long range capabilities

Generic interfaces include SDIO 3.0, high-speed UART, and SPI for host processor connection.

OS driver support for RTOS, Linux®, and Android™

Technical Characteristics:

Surface Mount Type (SMT): 15.3 mm × 12 mm × 2.5 mm

PAN9019: NXP® IW611 WLAN 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, Bluetooth single-chip solution inside

PAN9019A: NXP IW612 WLAN 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, Bluetooth, and 802.15.4 single-chip solution inside

Rx sensitivity: -98 dBm at IEEE 802.11b , 1 Mbps

, 1 Mbps IEEE 802.11ax 20 MHz, 40 MHz, 80 MHz channel bandwidth

Power supply: 1.8 V and 3.3 V

SDIO 1-bit or 4-bit

Wide temperature range: -40 °C to 85 °C

For more information about the PAN9019/PAN9019A Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo module, please visit https://na.industrial.panasonic.com/whats-new/ ,

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions.

