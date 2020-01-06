Panasonic Unveils SC-HTB01 Gaming Speaker At CES, Providing Unbeatable Sound For Serious Gamers

The RPG mode, ideal for role-playing games, enables users to enjoy a sense of realism and intensity as if they're inside the game world. The advanced settings meet stringent verification criteria for ideal gameplay in the latest instalment of the storied gaming franchise FINAL FANTASY XIV. The FPS mode provides accurate sound location and allows users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps, making it optimal for FPS and Third-Person Shooter (TPS). The Voice mode enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience.

Depending on a player's favorite games, switching between the three modes allows them to experience the game world with intensity, tension and a high level of realism.

Sound Quality Designed for Gamers

Panasonic delivers a superior gaming speaker by combining three state-of-the-art technologies: Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X® and DTS® Virtual:XTM. Its 3D stereophonic technology and acoustic space adds expressive power in the height direction to the conventional front, rear, right and left surround sound, making the user feel as though they are enveloped by sound in all directions.

Compact and Integrated Design

The SC-HTB01 features a compact and integrated design, with a width of 17 inches, a height of 2 inches, and a 2.1 channel 3-way speaker system with built-in subwoofer. Users can enjoy games and movies by simply placing the speakers in front of a PC monitor or TV without obstructing the view.

4K/HDR Compatible

The SC-HTB01 is also compatible with 4K/HDR pass-through allowing users to play and view 4K compatible games and streaming content. Bluetooth® connection and high-resolution audio playback is also available, providing users with various sound sources playback.

*1: Developed by Square ENIX Co., Ltd., the award-winning MMORPG FINAL FANTASY XIV Online takes players on an epic and ever-changing adventure as they explore with friends from around the world and experience all the hallmarks of the FINAL FANTASY series. Over 18 million players worldwide, find out more and sign up for the Free Trial here: https://freetrial.finalfantasyxiv.com/

SC-HTB01 Main Features

High-Quality Sound

The three game modes co-developed with Square Enix Co., Ltd.

Supports Dolby Atmos、DTS:X(R)、DTS(R) Virtual:X TM

2.1-Channel 3-Way Speaker System (Built-in Subwoofer)

High-resolution Audio Playback (PCM, up to 192kHz/24bit)

4K /HDR Pass Through

/HDR Pass Through Smart Features

HDMI Input/ Output

Bluetooth Compatible

Compact Design (Approx. 17 × 2 × 5.1 inches *Excluding the projecting parts.)

Specifications

Model No. SC-HTB01 Total Output Power 80 W Output Power Front (L/R) 25 W+25 W (1 kHz, 6 ohms, 10% THD) Subwoofer 30 W (100 Hz, 3 ohms, 10% THD) Front Configuration 2-way 2 speaker Speaker Unit Full Range: 4.0 cm Cone Type x 2 Tweeter: 1.4 cm Dome Type x 2 Subwoofer Configuration 1-way 1 speaker, Dual Passive Radiator Speaker Unit Woofer: 8 cm Cone Type HDMI Output Y(1) (TV) HDMI Input Y (1) (AV/Game) Optical Digital Audio Input Y(1) (TV) USB Y *Only for Software Update Dimensions (W x H x D) *Excluding the projecting parts [Approx.] 17 × 2 × 5.1 inches Weight [Approx.] 4 pounds

[NOTICE]

Functions, function names, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

TRADEMARK NOTICE:

Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. DTS, the Symbol, DTS and the Symbol together, DTS:X, the DTS:X logo, Virtual:X, and the DTS Virtual:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. © DTS, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

and/or other countries. © DTS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

The terms HDMI and HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing, LLC in the United States and other countries.

The SC-HTB01 gaming speaker will be available in June 2020.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to consumers, businesses and government agencies across the region.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:

Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

