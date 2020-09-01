Panasonic Unveils SoundSlayer Gaming Speaker--Unbeatable Sound For Serious Gamers

"We are delighted to bring our audio experience to the exciting wor l d of gaming. By incorporating Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® the player is immersed in the action – giving them a gaming advantage by accurately placing critical sound effects in the game-scape." Ellison Ferdinand, General Manager Home Entertainment Group, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company, North America

The SoundSlayer's high-fidelity sound field provides a truly realistic journey within the game world. The SoundSlayer is optimized for use with FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online,*2 the award-winning MMORPG*3 from SQUARE ENIX® Co., Ltd. and provides an unparalleled audio experience within the world of Hydaelyn.

The speaker is equipped with three sound modes expertly created through joint development with the FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online sound team, allowing users to fully enjoy immersive gameplay.

*1: SQUARE ENIX®, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 151 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 77 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. https://square-enix-games.com/

*2: Developed by SQUARE ENIX® Co., Ltd., the award-winning MMORPG FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online takes players on an epic and ever-changing adventure as they explore with friends from around the world and experience all of the hallmarks of the FINAL FANTASY® series. Find out more and sign up for the Free Trial here: https://freetrial.finalfantasyxiv.com/

*3: Massively multiplayer online role-playing game: any story-driven online video game in which a player, taking on the persona of a character in a virtual or fantasy world, interacts with a large number of other players.

"This gaming speaker lets users feel the sensation of being surrounded by sounds with a single speaker, and it provides a sound experience achieved with surround sound, so we hope gamers will try using it." Masayoshi Soken, Sound Director and composer at SQUARE ENIX®

Three Gaming Sound Modes

Great sound, whatever the style of play

The SoundSlayer is equipped with three distinct gaming modes:

Role-Playing Game mode

First-Person Shooter mode

Voice mode

Role-Playing Game*4 mode - Ideal for role-playing games and optimized for FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity—as if they were inside of the game's virtual world.

First-Person Shooter*5 mode - Provides accurate audio location which allows users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps, giving players the advantage in first-person shooter and third-person shooter*6 games.

Voice mode - Enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience. Recommended for adventure games,*7 where clear dialogue can provide important clues.

Switching between the three modes, based on the game, will create an experience filled with intensity, tension and a high level of reality.

*4: Role-Playing Game. A type of video game genre in which players adopt the roles of imaginary characters in an adventure.

*5: First-Person Shooter. A type of video game genre in which the player assumes the field of vision of the character, so that the game camera includes the character's weapon, but the rest of the character model is not seen.

*6: A type of video game genre in which the player assumes a perspective view of the character, typically positioning the camera over the shoulder of the player.

*7: A type of video game genre characterized by investigation, exploration, puzzle-solving, interaction with game characters, and a focus on narrative rather than reflex-based challenges.

Sound Quality Designed for Gamers

Immersive sound, thanks to the latest audio technologies

Panasonic offers a high-quality gaming speaker by combining three state-of-the-art technologies:

Dolby Atmos®

DTS:X®

DTS® Virtual:X ™

Its 3D stereophonic technology and acoustic space adds expressive power in the height direction to the conventional front, rear, right and left surround sound, making the user feel as though they are enveloped by sound in all directions – helping the user place footsteps, gunfire and other critical sound effects accurately within the soundscape.

Compact and Integrated Design

Powerful immersive sound enclosed in a compact design

The SoundSlayer features a compact and integrated design encapsulating a 2.1 channel 3-way speaker system with built-in subwoofer. The SoundSlayer features an original cabinet design, optimal speaker placement, and signal processing technology, which all help to deliver a rich and powerful sound experience from the compact unit.

High Quality Speaker System - Featuring a full-range driver with a 50kHz tweeter capable of delivering high-res audio.

- Featuring a full-range driver with a 50kHz tweeter capable of delivering high-res audio. Integrated Subwoofer – to enhance bass – One 8cm cone-type subwoofer with passive radiator help HTB01 archive a total 80W output.

– to enhance bass – One 8cm cone-type subwoofer with passive radiator help HTB01 archive a total 80W output. High-performance Digital Signal Processor and Digital Amp – High-quality parts such as polymer multi-layer capacitors are used in the digital amp for clear and dynamic sound reproduction.

The SoundSlayer was designed so all sounds, including low-frequency sounds from the subwoofer, are emitted from the front of the unit, resulting in an optimal balance between low to high frequencies and maximizing the effect of 3D surround sound technologies such as Dolby Atmos®. The AC adaptor is designed to reduce power supply noise, which allows the speaker to clearly reproduce high-frequency sounds that are essential for the enhanced expressiveness of 3D surround sound. Users can enjoy video games and movies with powerful, immersive sound by simply placing the speakers in front of a PC monitor or TV without obstructing the view.

4K HDR Compatible

Enhanced with Bluetooth® and High-Resolution Audio Playback

The SoundSlayer is compatible with 4K HDR pass-through allowing users to play and enjoy 4K compatible games, streaming content and Ultra HD Blu-ray®.

4K HDR Pass-Through - Users can enjoy uninterrupted 4K HDR with no loss in image quality as the video signal passes through the gaming speaker from the game console or Blu-ray player, directly to a 4K -compatible TV.

- Users can enjoy uninterrupted HDR with no loss in image quality as the video signal passes through the gaming speaker from the game console or Blu-ray player, directly to a -compatible TV. Bluetooth® - The SoundSlayer can connect to smartphones and other compatible devices, which enables consumers to listen to music and podcasts in stereo from the comfort of their sofa or gaming chair.

Limited Collector's Edition

A collector's edition gaming speaker will be offered in limited quantities featuring a special design created in collaboration with FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online and SQUARE ENIX®. (Details will be announced at a later time.)

SoundSlayer Main Feature Summary

Great Sound with Smart Features

High-Quality Sound

Three Game-specific Audio Modes

Supports Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X®, DTS® Virtual:X ™

2.1 Channel 3-Way Speaker System (Built-in Subwoofer)

High-resolution Audio Playback (PCM, up to 192kHz/24bit)

4K HDR Pass-Through

Smart Design

HDMI Input/ Output

Bluetooth Compatible

Compact Design (Approx. 17 x 2-1/16 x 5-1/4 inch *Excluding the projecting parts.)

NB: Functions, function names, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Why Use a Gaming Speaker?

Enhancing the Gaming Experience

Gamers often use headphones for immersive game play, which can become uncomfortable after prolonged use. The SoundSlayer allows gamers to play in the same immersive manner without the discomfort of a headset. Bluetooth® connectivity makes the speaker ideal for a clear gaming space and for streaming music and podcasts from smartphones.

"We carefully researched the player experience when designing the SoundSlayer and based on our findings we wanted players to feel comfortable as well as totally immersed in their gaming world." Ellison Ferdinand, Product Manager Home Entertainment Group, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company, North America.

Specifications

A compact, but powerful gaming speaker

Model No. SC-HTB01 Total Output Power

(RMS) 80 W Output

Power (RMS） Front (L/R) 25 W+25 W (1 kHz, 6 ohms, 10% THD) Subwoofer 30 W (100 Hz, 3 ohms, 10% THD) Front Configuration Two 2-way speakers Speaker Unit Full Range: 4.0 cm Cone Type x 2 Tweeter: 1.4 cm Dome Type x 2 Subwoofer Configuration 1-way 1 speaker, Dual Passive Radiator Speaker Unit Woofer: 8 cm Cone Type HDMI Output Y(1) (TV) HDMI Input Y (1) (AV/Game) Optical Digital Audio Input Y(1) (TV) USB Y *Only for Software Update Dimensions (W x H x D) *Excluding the projecting parts [Approx.] 17 x 2-1/16 x 5-1/4 inch (431 x 52 x 132 mm) Weight [Approx.] 4.0 lbs. (1.8 kg)

Trademark Notice

Dolby, DTS, Bluetooth etc.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. DTS, the Symbol, DTS and the Symbol together, DTS:X, the DTS:X logo, Virtual:X, and the DTS Virtual:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. © DTS, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

The terms HDMI and HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing, LLC in the United States and other countries.

The SoundSlayer (SC-HTB01) gaming speaker will be available in September 2020.

Functions, function names, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to consumers, businesses and government agencies across the region.

