Panasonic Unveils True Wireless Wi-Fi Camera to Give Drivers Better Visibility For Work, Play & While Towing their Precious Cargo

Panasonic's new camera technology combines best-in-class video resolution, ruggedness, and connectivity to ease the burden of navigating trailer hook-ups, lane changes, positioning, and monitoring cargo for millions of recreational trailer and camper owners. The easy-to-use, adjustable camera delivers customizable views, notifications, and controls conveniently into the vehicle's existing infotainment display via Wi-Fi.

"Towing anything when your vehicle's back up camera is blocked by the trailer can be a dangerous challenge for recreational enthusiasts and equipment hauling businesses," said Andrew Poliak, Chief Technology Officer for Panasonic Automotive. "We are excited to launch our new Wi-Fi camera, leveraging our deep roots in optics technology, expertise in vehicle integration, and our relationships with OEM partners to help make trailering activities less burdensome and may even be safer for everyone on the road."

Specifications and features:

Wireless - Seamless IVI or Wi-Fi connection capable

- Seamless IVI or Wi-Fi connection capable HD - 1080p at 60 fps video resolution

1080p at 60 fps video resolution Range - 100-meter line of sight coverage

100-meter line of sight coverage Latency - Less than 80 millisecond

Less than 80 millisecond Synchronized - Secure 1:1 unit-to-vehicle IVI

- Secure 1:1 unit-to-vehicle IVI Rugged – Rated IP68, waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes , dust tight

– Rated IP68, waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes , dust tight Power In Reserve - Dynamic Management System that automatically adjust transmission power to conserve energy

- Dynamic Management System that automatically adjust transmission power to conserve energy Rechargeable - Via USB or car battery (or trickle charge through vehicle power)

For more information about Panasonic's first true fully wireless Wi-Fi camera, visit the Panasonic CES 2021 Experience at na.panasonic.com/ces or listen to Panasonic's Tech Talk.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

