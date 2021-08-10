Panasonic Updates Award Winning Semi-Rugged TOUGHBOOK® 55 Laptop

The latest version of the TOUGHBOOK 55 incorporates 11 th Gen Intel ® Core TM i5 and i7 Processor (with Intel vPro ® Technology) , doubled the standard memory from the last version while increasing speeds by 50%, in addition to offering optional Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. The upgrade also includes Thunderbolt™ 4 and an NVMe OPAL SSD to deliver powerful performance with added enterprise security and device management benefits for enterprise workers. With the ability to connect to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, the updated TOUGHBOOK 55 offers enhanced connectivity, ensuring mobile workers can access critical information in real-time. It is also one of the first rugged laptops with dual SIM, providing customers with a choice of using the physical SIM slot or eSIM. Many customers like emergency medical workers and public safety professionals operate in loud environments, so the laptop maintains its class leading 92db speakers and integrated tetra-array microphones to provide unmatched speech recognition accuracy.

"For the last 25 years we have listened to the evolving needs of our customers and have prioritized the development of solutions that deliver on the needs of mission critical mobile workers," said Magnus McDermid, Sr. Vice-President, Mobility Business Unit, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. "With the latest TOUGHBOOK 55, we've evolved in lockstep as our customers' needs change, providing increased modularity, reliability and flexibility to vertical workers operating in unpredictable environments."

The TOUGHBOOK 55 offers a variety of user-removable xPAKs, such as I/O ports, optical drives, authentication readers and a new barcode reader, that is particularly beneficial for public safety officers scanning IDs. For federal and military operations sectors, users can replace functionalities and external ports on the laptop with different xPAKs, without taking the device out of service once deployed. For workers upgrading to the new TOUGHBOOK 55, the device supports backwards compatibility with the previous generation of TOUGHBOOK 54 vehicle and desktop docks.

The device's lightweight body delivers portability and reliability to workers who move from place to place, whether in the field, a vehicle or the office. With all day battery life and hot swap capability with the optional second battery, mobile workers can conduct their workday uninterrupted. These features, combined with the 14" screen give utility and manufacturing workers and supervisors the ability to leverage complex software for mapping, charting and reporting needs, in addition to other tasks that require enhanced graphical computing requirements.

Panasonic ProServices help mission critical workers optimize application testing, deployment and the management of implementing new solutions. With the TOUGHBOOK Smart Essentials services, user teams can monitor device usage, performance and features to drive operational efficiencies.

Updated TOUGHBOOK 55 mk2 Key Features and Highlights*:

Intel® 11th Gen™ i5 and i7 processors with Intel vPro® Technology (previous model was 8 th Gen)

Gen) IP53 and MIL-STD-810H

Optional 1000 nit touchscreen

Improved Intel graphics – up to 2x higher FireStrike score with Intel UHD, and up to 2.8x with optional Iris® Xe Graphics

Modular design including user-removable memory, storage, keyboard and 3 xPAK areas

16-64GB memory - doubled the standard size and 50% faster

512-2TB NVMe SSD – doubled the maximum size, up to 4x faster, OPAL is now standard with offers free hardware encryption

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (more than 40% faster) and Bluetooth 5.1 (2x faster)

Optional dedicated GPS and 4G LTE multi carrier (including FirstNet Band 14 and CBRS Band 48)

Dual SIM (physical and eSIM), which is a first for a rugged laptop

Color-selectable backlit keyboard

Thunderbolt™ 4 port can be used for fast 40Gbps data transfer (8x faster), connecting to monitors and peripherals, charging cell phones, and even charging the PC itself with Power Delivery (PD)

One of the USB-A ports was doubled in speed to 10Gbps

Backwards compatibility with the previous generation of vehicle and desktop docks

Up to 38 hours of battery life according to MobileMark® 2014 rating, with optional second battery

Starting at 4.6 pounds

*All metrics are compared to the 2019 TOUGHBOOK 55 mk1

The upgraded TOUGHBOOK 55 mk2 is available for purchase now. For complete product details and to learn more about the device, please visit our website.

