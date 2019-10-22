Panasonic Welcomes Celina Mikolajczak as Vice President of Battery Technology

An experienced engineering leader, Mikolajczak has held diverse roles within the energy industry and over the years she has led teams working in cell development and engineering, cell quality and reliability, battery design and safety testing as well as battery standards development. Prior to joining Panasonic, she served as a technical consultant and director of engineering for San Francisco-based Uber. Before that, she served as a senior manager for cell quality and materials engineering for Tesla.

"We're excited to welcome Celina to the team," said Allan Swan, president of Panasonic Energy of North America. "Her leadership and technical acumen will undoubtedly accelerate the history-making work of Panasonic's team in Sparks, Nevada and the role we're playing in making the electric vehicle future a reality."

Mikolajczak holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and applied sciences from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and a Master of Arts degree in mechanical engineering from Princeton University.

