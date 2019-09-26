Panasonic Will Connect Riders to Additional 2020 Harley-Davidson® Motorcycle Models Beyond LiveWire™

The Panasonic OneConnect ™ service complements the latest version of the Harley-Davidson ® App and the new Harley-Davidson Connect service. Together, these systems introduce subscription-based cellular connectivity to equipped Harley-Davidson motorcycles to keep riders connected to their motorcycle through their smart phone.

The H-D Connect service utilizing Panasonic's OneConnect allows owners to connect remotely to their motorcycle to view key vehicle health information. It also provides the owner with reassurance of being able to remotely monitor their motorcycle's security.



H-D Connect service is a standard feature for 2020 Touring (except Road King®/S and Electra Glide® Standard models), Tri Glide® Ultra, and CVO™ models, as well as Harley-Davidson's first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire™. Features include:



Motorcycle status: With H-D Connect service and the H-D App, the motorcycle owner will be able to check key vehicle health information on the H-D App at any time, from any location where sufficient cellular coverage is available. Information available through the H-D Connect service includes high-voltage battery charge status or fuel level, available range, tire pressure (on TPMS-equipped models), ride mode (on equipped models), odometer, and riding statistics. LiveWire model owners can use the H-D App to search for, and navigate to, compatible charge station locations, and while charging, view time to completion and receive charging alerts without having to physically be near the motorcycle.



Tamper alerts and stolen vehicle tracking service: To help ensure that an owner's bike is safe and secure, the H-D Connect service indicates the location of the parked motorcycle on a map in the Harley-Davidson App at any time and in any location where sufficient cellular coverage is available. H-D Connect™ service will send an alert to the owner's phone if the security system is activated when the motorcycle has been bumped or is being tampered with. Another alert will be sent to the owner's phone if the motorcycle is moved out of the geo-fenced area, and GPS-enabled stolen-vehicle tracking provides peace of mind should the owner need to locate their motorcycle.

Service reminders and notifications: Automated reminders about upcoming vehicle service requirements and other proactive vehicle care notifications will be provided to the rider through the H-D App.



At CES 2019 in January, Panasonic Automotive announced its expanding work with two-wheel mobility manufacturers by providing connectivity solutions on the Harley-Davidson LiveWire™ electric motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire is the first North American mass-market cellular-connected electric motorcycle.



