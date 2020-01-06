Panasonic's HomeHawk FLOOR Wins CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree Recognition

Unlike traditional security cameras that look like security cameras, the Panasonic HomeHawk FLOOR combines a slim, ambient floor lamp with a near-invisible camera system that blends into any decor for smart, discreet and reliable home monitoring. With HomeHawk FLOOR you can discreetly and conveniently keep an eye on pets, kids, elderly parents and your belongings from your smart device. Placed in a corner or along a wall in the living room or other interior space, HomeHawk FLOOR excels as a sleek, designer lamp of ambient lighting and an inconspicuous 1080p Full HD-camera with color night vision, motion activated video recording/storage and more. Battery power backup provides power for one hour of video recording in the event of power loss or if the system is unintentionally unplugged. When entertaining or any occasion when monitoring is not required or necessary, the camera includes a privacy mode that you can turn on/off from your phone or tablet. Once activated, camera and microphone functions are fully disabled. HomeHawk FLOOR includes convenient geo-fencing to control camera settings using the GPS in your phone. With geo-fencing you can, for instance, program your smart phone to automatically turn on the camera when you leave the house and turn it off when you return. For added convenience, HomeHawk FLOOR is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to display camera images, turn ambient light on/off and brighten/dim.

The HomeHawk FLOOR will be demonstrated in the Panasonic booth #12908 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall in the Home Entertainment and Gaming Area and will be on display in the CES 2020 Innovation Awards Showcase at the Sands/Venetian throughout the show.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to consumers, businesses and government agencies across the region.

About CES 2020 Innovation Awards

The CES 2020 Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

