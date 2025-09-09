Panduit Earns Silver Medal Rating from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

EcoVadis Rating validates Panduit's business sustainability commitments and performance

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a global leader in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, announced that it has achieved an EcoVadis sustainability rating of Silver Medal status, reinforcing the company's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices.

Panduit placed in the 94th percentile amongst more than 150,000 companies worldwide that have been rated by EcoVadis. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

EcoVadis Silver Medal

"This EcoVadis Silver Medal represents tangible progress in our sustainability journey," said Mark Dehmlow, Global Sustainability Manager at Panduit. "By placing in the 94th percentile globally, we've demonstrated that our efforts in environmental management, ethical sourcing, and employee health and safety initiatives are making a measurable impact. We view this as a foundation to further align with market expectations as we continue to enhance our sustainability performance."

Dehmlow added, "End-users of Panduit solutions, as well as our distribution and strategic partners, place tremendous value on sustainability performance. This milestone demonstrates that Panduit is committed to supporting priorities of its partner ecosystem, target vertical markets, and the network and electrical community at large."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 250+ purchasing categories and 185+ countries. Learn more at https://ecovadis.com/.

Media Contact:

Dawn Leach

Manager, Global Brand

Panduit Corp.

708-532-1800 x81316

[email protected]

SOURCE Panduit Corp