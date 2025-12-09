Panduit Sets a New Benchmark in Cable Cleat Testing

Panduit advances short-circuit cable restraint—now tested in accordance with NEMA guidelines.

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a global leader in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, announces a breakthrough in cable management for safety and reliability. In a first for the industry, Panduit has tested and passed the top 80% of its cable cleat portfolio in alignment with the newly released NEMA BI 50018-2024 guidelines—setting a new benchmark for electrical infrastructure protection. These tests validate that our cable cleats deliver proven performance under real-world fault conditions, reinforcing Panduit's commitment to safety and innovation.

To protect personnel and equipment, electrical circuits must be securely bound to prevent excessive movement from electro-mechanical forces during a short circuit event. Panduit cable cleats have long met the rigorous requirements of IEC 61914:2021 for mechanical strength and electrical fault containment. Now, with the latest NEMA-based testing, Panduit is the first manufacturer to meet the higher benchmark, and the first to test on three different cable types, each subjected to three consecutive short circuits—raising the bar for the entire industry.

What This Means for the Industry

Achieving this new benchmark delivers greater assurance for installers and end-users that they are taking the proper steps to prioritize safety and reliability. Our commitment is backed by extensive R&D investment, including hundreds of short-circuit tests across fault levels from 30 kA to 130 kA peak. Unlike conventional practices that only test on cable ladder systems, Panduit also conducted tests on a variety of containment structures, including our own Wire Basket Tray, ensuring confidence in real-world applications.

For more information about cable cleats, visit panduit.com/cable-cleats.

"Our mission has always been to lead with innovation and safety. By testing our cleats to NEMA guidelines, we're helping installers and end-users stay ahead of evolving standards while ensuring the highest level of performance under fault conditions," explained Andrew Booth, Manager, Business Development Cable Cleats, Panduit.

Panduit remains committed to driving innovation and supporting installers and end-users with solutions that meet and exceed global standards. Additional advancements are underway and will be shared soon.

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

