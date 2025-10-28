Panduit Expands PXE Mobile Printer Line with Launch of MP500 and MP550

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of the MP500 and MP550 PXE™ Series Printers, the latest additions to the industry-leading PXE Mobile Printer line.

The MP550 features a 4.3-inch color touchscreen, QWERTY keyboard, and rechargeable battery for true mobile, touch-controlled labeling without a PC. The MP500 offers advanced wireless performance with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, enabling fast, flexible, on-demand printing from your PC or mobile app.

The MP500 PXE™ Series Mobile Printer is engineered for high-volume, on-site labeling, offering advanced wireless performance. With 300 dpi print resolution, automatic full and half-cut capabilities, and print speeds up to 2.0 inches per second, the MP500 ensures maximum visibility and compliance for every application.

The MP550 PXE™ Series Mobile Printer takes portable labeling to the next level with a responsive 4.3-inch color LCD touchscreen, onboard QWERTY keyboard, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Designed for professionals who value speed and premium features, the MP550 offers the ultimate in flexibility and ease of use, supporting both die-cut and continuous labels up to 2.0 inches wide.

Both printers share the PXE cassette platform, making them fully compatible with all existing PXE continuous and new die-cut materials, and seamless integration with Easy-Mark™ Labeling Software. Quick cassette changes, user-replaceable cutters, and bulk printing capabilities ensure these printers are ready for any job, big or small.

"The MP500 and MP550 printers are designed to make high-volume, on-site labeling faster and easier than ever before. By joining our trusted PXE Mobile Printer family, which includes the MP75, MP100, MP200, and MP300, the MP500 and MP550 give our customers even greater flexibility and choice to tackle any labeling challenge," said Bryan O'Neal, senior product manager, Mobile Identification, Panduit.

For more information about the MP500 and MP550 PXE™ Series Mobile Printers, visit panduit.com/mobile-printers.

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant.

