Panduit Fault Managed Power System Gen 2 Expands Safe, Centralized Power Across Enterprise Environments

New Gen 2 enhancements from Panduit increase power density, simplify infrastructure, and

reinforce the industry's safest Class 4 power platform

TINLEY PARK, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a global leader in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of its Fault Managed Power System (FMPS) Gen 2 portfolio. Designed and engineered by Panduit for enterprise environments, FMPS Gen 2 expands power density and system flexibility while reinforcing a centralized power distribution architecture that reduces installation cost, operational complexity, and long–term infrastructure risk.

New Fault Managed Power Gen 2 System from Panduit. Post this Panduit Fault Managed Power Gen 2 System

Panduit FMPS delivers high power over long distances using the industry's safest Class 4 Limited Energy system. FMPS is UL 1400 listed and SIL 3 rated, allowing organizations to safely deliver power across extended distances using low–voltage installation methods and a centralized power architecture. This eliminates electrical hazards and simplifies deployment across campuses, warehouses, and large distributed facilities. The system uses significantly less copper than traditional power distribution, reducing material usage and supporting more sustainable infrastructure designs. Additionally, with backward compatibility to existing FMPS deployments, Gen 2 allows organizations to upgrade or expand systems without costly rip–and–replace projects – protecting prior investments while enabling future growth.

A key advantage of FMPS Gen 2 is centralized power and UPS consolidation. By removing distributed UPSs from IDFs and consolidating backup power at the head end, organizations can improve operational efficiency while reducing space requirements, maintenance effort, and ongoing operational costs. This architecture also enables faster deployment and easier expansion without disrupting live systems.

"FMPS Gen 2 reinforces our commitment to making enterprise power safer, simpler, and more efficient," said Mahmoud Ibrahim, senior business development manager, Panduit Ventures. "By increasing power density and enabling true UPS consolidation, customers can place power where it's needed, remove complexity from IDFs, and confidently support the growing demands of modern networks – all without introducing new risk."

The FMPS Gen 2 portfolio includes a new 2 kW system comprised of a 1000 W/1kW transmitter, a 2000 W/2kW power supply, and a 2000 W/2kW receiver, plus a 600 W single-channel receiver that is ideal for edge applications like security and lighting.

Enhancements of the FMPS Gen 2 include higher–density power options in the same footprint, expanded receiver choices to match application needs, and support for both high–power PoE++ and DC loads. These capabilities enable power delivery for enterprise switching, security and surveillance, wireless and in–building cellular systems, lighting, and smart building applications – all from a unified platform. Built–in monitoring and management capabilities further support centralized visibility, faster troubleshooting, and future–ready scalability with minimal to zero downtime.

FMPS Gen 2 is the latest in a long line of innovative products to come from the engineers and technicians in Panduit's Jack E. Caveney Innovation Center. "FMPS is engineered and designed by Panduit as a complete power platform, integrating power, cabling, and physical infrastructure into a single, coordinated solution," said Tom Kelly, chief technology officer, Panduit. "Drawing on the expertise that developed the first generation of UL Listed Class 4 power distribution products, Panduit has engineered a second-generation system that aligns with where the market is going while also meeting requests from customers and partners in the space. We're excited to see the market transformation taking shape, as Class 4 power distribution adoption grows."

To learn more about Panduit FMPS Gen 2 and how it supports safe, centralized, and scalable enterprise power delivery, visit www.panduit.com/fmps.

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Leach

Manager, Global Brand

Panduit Corp.

708-532-1800 x81316

[email protected]

SOURCE Panduit Corp