Panduit to Showcase Future-Proof Infrastructure Solutions for Data Centers and Modern Workplaces at Cisco Live 2026

End-to-End Network and Power Solutions Help Organizations Adapt to AI-Driven Demand, Edge Growth, and Sustainability Requirements

TINLEY PARK, Ill., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As power demands surge across the digital landscape, organizations are under increasing pressure to build infrastructure that is both resilient and efficient. At Cisco Live 2026, Panduit, a global leader in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, will showcase how its latest innovations help customers meet these challenges with smarter power distribution, enhanced visibility, and scalable performance across data centers and modern workplaces. Panduit technology solutions will be on display from June 1-4 in the World of Solutions showcase at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas in booth #4609.

"As AI, edge computing, and sustainability initiatives continue to reshape infrastructure requirements, organizations need solutions that can scale without adding complexity or compromising efficiency," said Panduit Chief Technology Officer Tom Kelly. "Our collaboration with Cisco brings together best-in-class network and power solutions for data centers, delivering end-to-end infrastructure with safe, energy-efficient power distribution to support smart buildings and enterprise environments."

Panduit invites Cisco Live attendees to explore the following featured innovations at its booth:

Fault Managed Power System (FMPS) New Updates : The Panduit Fault Managed Power System is the industry's safest Class 4 Limited Energy system. FMPS is UL 1400 listed and SIL 3 rated, allowing organizations to safely deliver power across extended distances using low‑voltage installation methods and a centralized power architecture. Attendees will receive a first look at enhancements made to the FMPS Gen 2 solution from the head-end to the edge in a dynamic hands-on booth. A full Panduit FMPS rack will be powering the Future Proof Workplace exhibit in the Cisco Live Showcase offering another opportunity to see the solution in action.





The Panduit Fault Managed Power System is the industry's safest Class 4 Limited Energy system. FMPS is UL 1400 listed and SIL 3 rated, allowing organizations to safely deliver power across extended distances using low‑voltage installation methods and a centralized power architecture. Attendees will receive a first look at enhancements made to the FMPS Gen 2 solution from the head-end to the edge in a dynamic hands-on booth. A full Panduit FMPS rack will be powering the Future Proof Workplace exhibit in the Cisco Live Showcase offering another opportunity to see the solution in action. Fiber Connectivity Solutions: Panduit delivers end-to-end fiber connectivity solutions designed to support both today's network demands and the evolving architectures of the future. Built for grey space environments, the HD Fusion Fiber Wall Mount Splice Enclosure is a high-density fiber splicing enclosure that supports 864 to 3456 fibers within the same footprint. Designed to scale fiber capacity without requiring additional space, it helps keep splicing organized and manageable while supporting high-growth AI and hyperscale environments with future-ready scalability.





Panduit delivers end-to-end fiber connectivity solutions designed to support both today's network demands and the evolving architectures of the future. Built for grey space environments, the HD Fusion Fiber Wall Mount Splice Enclosure is a high-density fiber splicing enclosure that supports 864 to 3456 fibers within the same footprint. Designed to scale fiber capacity without requiring additional space, it helps keep splicing organized and manageable while supporting high-growth AI and hyperscale environments with future-ready scalability. Direct-to-Chip (DTC) Cooling Solution: As AI workloads continue to push the boundaries of compute performance, data centers face mounting pressure to manage heat efficiently. Panduit will showcase its high-density Direct-to-Chip (DTC) Cooling Solution to address this challenge head-on. This space-optimized cabinet delivers maximum compute and power density that accelerates deployment, reduces installation risk, and delivers scalable thermal management.





As AI workloads continue to push the boundaries of compute performance, data centers face mounting pressure to manage heat efficiently. Panduit will showcase its high-density Direct-to-Chip (DTC) Cooling Solution to address this challenge head-on. This space-optimized cabinet delivers maximum compute and power density that accelerates deployment, reduces installation risk, and delivers scalable thermal management. Power Distribution Units (PDUs): Panduit will demonstrate how power, connectivity, and infrastructure come together in a real-world data center environment. The Panduit Intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs) including the EL2P delivers faster installs, smarter power visibility, and zero complexities when it comes to managing critical applications. Seamlessly integrating with Cisco Nexus Dashboard software, Panduit PDUs elevate energy savings and sustainability insights to new heights. Through the innovative Panduit Data Collector, power data is effortlessly harvested from Panduit PDUs and relayed to the Nexus Dashboard via validated APIs, streamlining management of existing and new PDUs.





Panduit will demonstrate how power, connectivity, and infrastructure come together in a real-world data center environment. The Panduit Intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs) including the EL2P delivers faster installs, smarter power visibility, and zero complexities when it comes to managing critical applications. Seamlessly integrating with Cisco Nexus Dashboard software, Panduit PDUs elevate energy savings and sustainability insights to new heights. Through the innovative Panduit Data Collector, power data is effortlessly harvested from Panduit PDUs and relayed to the Nexus Dashboard via validated APIs, streamlining management of existing and new PDUs. Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS): Delivering highly efficient and reliable power protection and backup power for computer IT equipment, the Panduit Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) provide excellent electrical performance, intelligent battery management, and enhanced intelligent monitoring.





Delivering highly efficient and reliable power protection and backup power for computer IT equipment, the Panduit Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) provide excellent electrical performance, intelligent battery management, and enhanced intelligent monitoring. Power, Environmental, Security, & Connectivity Hardware: Panduit power distribution, environmental, and connectivity systems improve availability, scalability, power, cooling efficiency, and product quality leading to a decrease in network downtime and increase in data center productivity. Accessories that will be showcased at the booth include the Panduit smart rack controller, locking power cords, security access and control devices, and environmental sensors.

Panduit is a Gold Sponsor and will take part in the following World of Solutions sessions:

Date Time Session Details Monday, June 1 1:30 – 1:50 p.m. PT Future Proofed Architecture with Fault Managed Power - WOSPAR-2012 As distributed devices across smart buildings, campuses, and enterprise networks demand higher power levels and longer reach than traditional PoE can deliver, organizations are adopting unified approaches that converge IT, OT, and low-voltage systems to support sensors, advanced cameras, edge devices, and other connected technologies. Senior Business Development Manager Mahmoud Ibrahim, will explore how converged power architectures incorporating Class 4 FMP alongside PoE, fiber, and structured cabling address evolving requirements, with practical guidance on long-reach device powering, centralized power models, and monitored distribution. Tuesday, June 2 2 – 2:20 p.m. PT Cisco + Panduit Automate Design and Deployment for AI Pods - WOSPAR-1013 As AI buildouts move quickly towards inference, Cisco and Panduit have partnered to simplify and streamline adoption through integrated AI Pods. Carlos Campos Torres, Senior Director, Product Management - AI, Compute, & Ecosystem Automation, Cisco, joins Panduit's Brian Kelly, Business Development Manager, and Mark Hwang, Senior Manager - Strategic Alliances, to discuss zero-touch AI Pod architectures and Panduit validated architectures to rack, connect, and power AI Pods at scale.

The Cisco Live 2026 World of Solutions will be open Monday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 2 from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For additional information about Panduit and Cisco solutions, visit https://mkt.panduit.com/202004_dc_na_cn_panduit_cisco_partnership_lp-main-page.html.

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Leach

Manager, Global Brand

Panduit Corp.

708-532-1800 x81316

[email protected]

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SOURCE Panduit Corp