Panduit Launches OmniSplice™: High-Performing Fusion-Spliced Fiber Optic Connectors

Innovative Fusion-Spliced Fiber Optic Connectors deliver superior performance for today's Enterprise and Data Center applications.

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions, makes its debut in the fusion-spliced fiber optic connectors market with the introduction of OmniSplice.

Designed with quality, efficiency, and performance in mind, Panduit OmniSplice delivers fast, reliable fiber optic terminations and is compatible with common fusion splice machines.

Panduit OmniSplice Fusion Splice LC Fiber Optic Connector

With protection of the splice point inside the body of the connector itself, OmniSplice eliminates the need for additional components and labor that pigtails require. OmniSplice redefines speed with rapid terminations while providing improved function with pre-cleaved fiber stubs and an innovative holder design.

"OmniSplice is a fresh take on a well-known, rapidly growing technology," said Seamus Hamrin, Product Manager, Fiber Optic Solutions at Panduit. "We looked at ways to improve the process through precision and user-focused improvements with the goal of providing quality terminations, done fast, with maximum results to create value and efficiency for our customers."

As fiber deployments expand deeper into enterprise LANs and data center edge applications, the need for fast, reliable, and user-friendly fusion splicing is growing. OmniSplice addresses this challenge with its rapid deployment and seamless integration.

To explore OmniSplice and the full range of Panduit Fiber Optic Systems, visit https://www.panduit.com/en/products/fiber-optic-systems.html.

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

