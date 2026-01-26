Panduit Introduces Gen 7 SN Connectivity Solution to Transform High-Density Fibre Channel Deployments

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of its Gen 7 Connectivity Solution, purpose-built to support Brocade* Gen 7 SAN Directors with unmatched density, simplified installation, and dramatically improved cable management. Leveraging the power of VSFF SN connectors, Base-16 architecture, and Panduit's industry-first Jumbo Cassette, the solution enables organizations to fully unlock the performance of 64G Fibre Channel.

Simplify, scale, and speed up fibre channel cabling with Panduit's Gen 7 SAN Director Connectivity Solution. Speed Speed Gen 7 SAN Director Fibre Channel

Designed for customers modernizing storage networks or upgrading from Gen 6 platforms, Panduit's new solution delivers true 1:1 port replication, seamless LC interoperability, and significant reductions in installation time and cabling bulk to solve critical challenges that have historically slowed Fibre Channel scalability.

Brocade's Gen 7 architecture doubles port density using SFP-DD optics and SN connectors, enabling 64 links on every FC64-64 blade. While this advancement accelerates performance, it also introduces complexity for operators accustomed to LC-based patching.

"Panduit introduces an innovative solution for next-generation storage networks, featuring cable harnesses with small-form-factor connectors and a port mirroring panel designed to accelerate technology upgrades," said Dennis Waszak, Director of Product Management & Engineering at Panduit.

To learn more about Gen 7 SN connectivity, visit www.panduit.com/Gen7

*All trademarks, service marks, trade names, product names, and logos appearing in this document are the property of their respective owners.

About Panduit

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Leach

Manager, Global Brand

Panduit Corp.

708-532-1800 x81316

[email protected]

SOURCE Panduit Corp