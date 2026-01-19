Panduit Releases RapidID Pro and Pro+: On-the-Go Label Printing and Central Server

Panduit is enabling users with seamless network navigation, flexible in-field labeling, and ongoing innovation for future-ready network infrastructures.

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions, announced the release of its enhanced automated network mapping system, RapidID™ Pro and Pro+.

Panduit RapidID is a software-based cable documentation system with unique barcode labels for copper and fiber patch cords. Speed Speed Panduit RapidID Pro+ Network Mapping System

Designed for growing networks needing advanced troubleshooting and asset tracking, RapidID Pro builds on to the RapidID Desktop option. The RapidID Pro introduces enhanced network documentation through unique device and asset identifiers, enabling streamlined structure navigation. Users can now print labels for cables, devices, and assets directly in the field. RapidID Pro+ provides multi-user support with a central server solution.

"The RapidID offering delivers practical enhancements that directly improve how our customers document their networks," said Nathan Gleghorn, Senior Product Manager at Panduit. "With label printing capabilities and device and asset capture, a more complete network view is possible. And, our server version provides faster processes, reduced errors, and greater consistency across networks."

To explore each option of RapidID to find the ideal combination of features that will grow with your network, visit www.panduit.com/rapidid.

