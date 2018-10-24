Panel of Constitutional scholars to discuss "Presidential Jeopardy: Impeachment, Indictment and the 25th Amendment" at National Press Club Headliners event Nov. 15

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regardless of the midterm election's outcome, the fate of Donald Trump's presidency is still tied to special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe. Democratic takeover of either house of Congress will intensify the scrutiny. On Thursday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. in the National Press Club's Bloomberg Room, an esteemed group of Constitutional scholars will join a NPC Headliners panel discussion to consider the following questions:

What would Democrats do with subpoena power if they win the House, the Senate or both?

Will the Democrats attempt to impeach the president?

Can a sitting president be indicted?

And would his cabinet attempt to remove him from office if his erratic behavior continues?

Panelists will include:

Jennifer Daskal , Associate Professor of Law at American University Washington College of Law

, Associate Professor of Law at Washington College of Law Susan Low Bloch , Professor of Law at Georgetown Law

, Professor of Law at Georgetown Law Jonathan Turley , Professor of Law at George Washington University Law School

, Professor of Law at Law School Jack Quinn , former White House Counsel to President Clinton

, former White House Counsel to President Clinton Richard Ben-Veniste, former prosecutor with the Watergate Special Prosecutor's office

Event Details:

What: Presidential Jeopardy: Impeachment, Indictment and the 25th Amendment

When: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Where: Bloomberg Room of The National Press Club, 529 14th Street, NW, 13th Floor

