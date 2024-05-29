PANERA IS IN ITS MORE IS MORE ERA WITH THE MOST VALUABLE UNLIMITED SIP CLUB OFFER TO-DATE JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER

Tell Us What Era You're In for a Chance to Win a Panera Era Collection Sweatshirt & Panera Bread® e-Gift Card

ST. LOUIS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss out on this chance to sip, win, and embrace summer with Panera Bread! The brand is celebrating its "More is More" Era by giving MyPanera® members a chance to experience endless refreshment and win fun prizes.

Panera's Unlimited Sip Club members can save big this summer - whether you're a daily coffee connoisseur or an afternoon iced tea enthusiast, the monthly membership can save you over $100 monthly and pays for itself in just four cups a month.* And now, new and returning Unlimited Sip Club members can enjoy free sips this summer with the brand's best offer yet of three months free on a monthly membership when they sign up by June 30.** MyPanera members can register today for the membership via the Panera website, mobile app and kiosk and more than 20 unlimited beverages are just an order away to keep you refreshed all season long.

Panera is also taking the fun to social media with a limited time sweepstakes on Instagram, where 50 lucky winners will be chosen to receive a Panera Bread® sweatshirt to show off their latest Panera era, along with a $20 Panera Bread® e-Gift Card. To enter, simply comment on the designated sweepstakes post and share what "era" you're currently in. Whether you're embracing your "Chicken Bacon Rancher" era, "comfy clothes and coffee runs" era, "Mediterranean Greens with Grains" era or "summer picnics and iced tea" era, MyPanera members who enter between May 29 – June 5, 2024 will have a chance to win.***

Panera launched its New Era menu earlier this year, and is focused on delivering what it knows guests want – the right combination of delicious food, high-quality ingredients and great value. Guests looking for food they feel good about eating can find a variety of value-driven offers on the Panera® menu every day:

- The new menu is designed to offer more new salads and sandwiches, more new options below $10,^ and more in every bite with additional chicken and steak on many menu items.

- Panera's You Pick Two® menu offers several combinations under $10†. The iconic offering allows guests to select any two of a cup of soup/mac, half sandwich or half salad, plus a free side, to find a delicious duo for any craving and budget.

- Panera's Family Feast value meals are family-sized meals made to feed a family of four and specially priced to save you money. From soup and salad to a little of everything, there's a Family Feast value meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

- With Panera Value Duets, guests can choose from seven flavor-packed set pairings, like grilled cheese with tomato soup, for $5.99 - $9.99‡.

- Unlimited Sip Club is available to members of MyPanera, Panera's free loyalty program.

To join MyPanera and receive the latest updates on Panera's exciting menu innovations, or to sign up for Unlimited Sip Club, visit PaneraBread.com or download the app today.

Don't miss out on this chance to sip, win, and embrace your summer era with Panera Bread! Visit https://www.panerabread.com/content/panerabread_com/en-us/legal/the-panera-era-sweepstakes.html for full sweepstakes details.

*OVER $100/MONTH SAVINGS. The potential cost savings of over $100/month is calculated based on one daily redemption of a large (30 oz) eligible beverage with an average price of $3.99 (plus tax) during a 30-day period minus your monthly subscription fee of $14.99/month (plus tax) at participating Panera bakery-cafes. For complete details and program restrictions and requirements, visit: www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub. ALL IT TAKES IS 4 CUPS. This calculation is based on redemption of 4 large (30 oz) eligible beverages with an average price of $3.99 (plus tax) during a paid monthly subscription period at $14.99/month (plus tax) at participating Panera bakery-cafes. For complete details and program restrictions and requirements, visit: www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub.

**USC OFFER: NEW: Offer valid only for a new subscriber, which is a person that has never had an Unlimited Sip Club subscription through any name, email address, address, or phone number, that signs up for a monthly Unlimited Sip Club subscription from 9:00 p.m. CST April 26, 2024 through 11:59 p.m. CST June 30, 2024 will receive their first three months of an Unlimited Sip Club monthly subscription for free. LAPSED: Offer valid only for a lapsed subscriber, which is a person that has previously had, but no longer has, an active Unlimited Sip Club reward on their MyPanera account through any name, email address, address, or phone number for more than 7 days, who signs up for a monthly Unlimited Sip Club subscription from 9:00 p.m. CST on May 7, 2024 through 11:59 p.m. CST on June 30, 2024 and uses promo code 3FREEMO at checkout. Eligible lapsed subscribers that sign up for a monthly subscription utilizing code 3FREEMO at checkout will receive three months of an Unlimited Sip Club monthly subscription for free. Offer will be revoked if Panera determines, in its sole discretion, that person has ever had an Unlimited Sip Club subscription for any amount of time. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, computer or typographical error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. Other restrictions may apply. USC TERMS: Unlimited Sip Club subscription is available for registration and redemption in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age to register. Registration available online only (including in-cafe kiosk). You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or the expiration of any promotional or trial subscription offer, your stored payment method will automatically be charged $14.99 plus tax for a monthly subscription and will be charged on a recurring monthly basis every 30 days thereafter. To cancel subscription online, visit Manage Subscription section at www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub or on the Panera Bread app. Subscription provides eligible subscribers the following subscription benefits: drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, and bubbler drinks (e.g., iced teas, lemonades, and other bubbler beverages) once every two hours during normal bakery-cafe business hours, including unlimited refills. Beverages may vary by location and time of day. Excludes all other beverages, including, without limitation, packaged beverages, smoothies, frozen blended drinks, hot chocolate, cold brew iced coffee, and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations, including, without limitation, added espresso and syrups (e.g., vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon, and caramel) are not included in subscription monthly or annual price. Upcharges apply. Other additions (e.g., milk, skim milk, almond milk, half & half, and sweeteners) are included in monthly or annual subscription price, but availability may vary by location and time of day. Limit one subscription per person. Excludes catering orders and orders placed on third-party delivery sites. Panera reserves the right in its sole discretion to offer additional or different subscription benefits to members based on geographic location, home bakery-cafe, program participation, period of recurring subscription, or other criteria. Other restrictions may apply. Visit here for complete terms: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/subscription/terms-and-conditions.html.

***SWEEPSTAKES: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 48 contiguous US (+ D.C.) (legal resides of AK and HI excluded). 18 years of age or older. Must be a MyPanera member. Sweepstakes starts 5/22/24 at 11:00 a.m. CT and ends 5/29/24 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Limit one entry per MyPanera account. For Official Rules, including odds and prize description visit: https://www.panerabread.com/content/panerabread_com/en-us/legal/the-panera-era-sweepstakes.html. Void where prohibited.

^NEW OPTIONS: Participating cafes only. Prices vary by item. Menu price for delivery is higher and other fees apply. Catering excluded. Other restrictions apply.

†YOU PICK TWO: Participating cafes only. Prices vary by item. Must be ordered as a You Pick 2. Cup size only for soup or mac & cheese. Menu price for delivery is higher and other fees apply. Catering excluded. Other restrictions may apply.

‡VALUE DUETS: Price available only at participating cafes. Set pairings only of 1/2 sandwich/salad and cup of soup. Must be ordered as Value Duet. No substitutions or customization. Menu price for delivery is higher and fees apply. Other restrictions may apply.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of April 23, 2024 there were 2,165 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Media Contact

Panera PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Panera Bread